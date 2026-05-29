Where is Matt Campbell in CBS Sports' Power Four head coach rankings?: Newsstand

CBS Sports believes Matt Campbell is a top-25 head coach in college football. But, it does not have him ranked as highly as he was in 2025 in its 2026 Power Four rankings. The new leader of the Lions checks in at No. 16. That’s down six spots from the top 10 perch he occupied a year ago. Out of 10 voters, one had Campbell as high as No. 11. Someone else had him as low as No. 22. In the end, he finishes just behind SMU’s Rhett Lashlee and just ahead of USC’s Lincoln Riley.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Campbell is viewed by our voters going forward,” Tom Fornelli writes. “For years, he received plenty of credit for his ability to punch up and play the underdog role at Iowa State. Now he’s at the helm of a Penn State program that wants to compete for Big Ten and national titles. An 11-3 record at Iowa State was viewed as an incredible achievement. At Penn State, it’s just another season.”

The only 2026 Penn State opponent ranked higher on the list is Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham (No. 10). But, former coach James Franklin checks in at No. 13 while onetime candidate for the job Campbell now has, BYU’s Kiaani Sitake, is No. 12.

“How many Penn State fans are fuming that the coach they fired is ranked three spots higher than the coach they hired to replace him? Probably a few,” Fornelli writes. “Things clearly did not go as planned for Franklin at Penn State last season. .. Still, while Big Game James might’ve been given that moniker sarcastically, there are few coaches in the sport with the overall success Franklin has achieved in his career.”

You can read the full rankings here.

Penn State headlines of the day

What we’re hearing about Penn State’s remaining 2026 kickoff times: Snyder, BWI



The 10 biggest questions for Penn State football with 100 days remaining: Part I: Bauer, BWI



Penn State schedules marquee recruiting event for June: Snyder, BWI



Penn State wrestling connections set to compete for a spot on the U20 Team USA Friday: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“They have been recruiting me quite a bit as of recently. I went up in the spring and absolutely loved the culture they are building in Happy Valley. Hopefully this next time up I will be able to showcase my abilities and earn an offer.”

Class of 2028 QB Owen Herrick to BWI.

