Where is Penn State guard Vega Ioane on Daniel Jeremiah's big board before the NFL Combine?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 24 include Vega Ioane’s spot on a pre-NFL Combine draft prospect big board, headlines of the day, and more. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah put out his rankings as college players and pro personnel start to set up shop in Indianapolis for this year’s pre-draft interview and workout process. Ioane checks in at No. 11 overall on the analyst’s list and as the top interior offensive lineman.

“Ioane was a dominant presence at left guard for the Nittany Lions,” Jeremiah writes. “He has a thick, proportioned build and plays with outstanding strength/power. In the passing game, he can bend his knees, redirect and stay attached to defenders. He will occasionally take a loss against speed, but he handles power with ease. He is aware on stunts and games. In the run game, he latches on, runs his feet and always looks to finish. He had an epic battle against Oregon DL A’Mauri

“Washington in Penn State’s double-overtime loss to the Ducks last season. Ioane has tremendous upper torque to toss defenders out of the hole. He takes proper angles to the second level and can adjust in space. Overall, I love Ioane’s temperament, toughness and ability to anchor. He’ll be an impact starter from Day 1.”

Ioane and the rest of the offensive linemen take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sun., March 1. You can read Jeremiah’s complete big board here.

“I think right now, probably the right side would be my first spot I look at. I mean, so far, since I’ve been here, at snaps at center in a game, right guard, left guard, and the Bowl Game, actually got reps at left tackle. But I say it all the time, I’m going to do whatever they need, whether that’s me playing left tackle, whether that’s me playing right guard or something, but right now, I think going into spring ball, to your point, I think my focus is probably most likely going to be on the right side.”

PSU OL Cooper Cousins on his outlook for the 2026 season.