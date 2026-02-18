Where is Penn State in Brett McMurphy's first bowl projections for the 2026 season?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 18 include Brett McMurphy’s first 2026 bowl projections, headlines of the day, and more. This initial set has head coach Matt Campbell’s team on the outside looking in at next season’s College Football Playoff. The longtime postseason predictor instead has the Nittany Lions facing LSU in the Citrus Bowl. That game is on Jan. 1, 2027, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

While neither team wants to miss the Playoff, it certainly would be an interesting matchup. New Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is the polar opposite of new Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell in many ways, from their social media activity to their past coaching stops and more.

McMurphy has Notre Dame winning the 2027 CFP. He also does not have a 2026 Penn State opponent making the 12-team Playoff field.

You can see McMurphy’s full projections here.

In other news, ESPN picked top transfer portal additions for each too-early top 25 team, and the outlet’s Max Olson went with the obvious pick: Quarterback Rocco Becht.

“Becht is one of the most experienced returning QBs in college football entering 2026 as a 39-game starter with 26 career wins who had the Cyclones one win away from a Big 12 title and CFP appearance in 2024,” Olson writes. “Becht has thrown for 9,274 yards, rushed for 499 yards and scored 83 total TDs in his career and will try to lead a fast turnaround in his senior season with the help of 23 former Iowa State teammates who will join him in State College.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I think the first thing I would say about him is just from a gentleman that, number one, regionally has such a great understanding of this region; number two, went through the recruiting process in a really high way, the No. 1 recruit in the country, went through recruiting and had his ups and downs. I think that’s what I love about Savon is, like, why do you coach. It’s like, man, what I learned through my collegiate journey.”

PSU coach Matt Campbell on new Nittany Lions running backs coach Savon Huggins.