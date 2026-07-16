Where is Penn State in CFN's Associated Press preseason top 25 projections for the 2026 season?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for July 16 include early preseason AP top 25 projections, headlines of the day, and more.

College Football News’ Pete Fiutak puts the Lions at No. 16 in his initial look at how the first poll of the season might look. It’s similar to where college football analyst Josh Pate put them a couple of weeks ago. He had head coach Matt Campbell’s team at No. 15.

“The voters will consider last year’s collapse a blip,” Fiutak writes. “Matt Campbell brought in a ton of good players from Iowa State to build on an already great base.”

The preseason Associated Press top 25 will come out at Noon ET on Aug. 17, according to On3’s Brett McMurphy.

In other news, On3’s Ari Wasserman puts Penn State passer Rocco Becht at No. 5 on his list of the Big Ten’s most important transfers of the offeason.

“Is Rocco Becht the best quarterback in the Big Ten? No. Is he the most important quarterback transfer as of today? No. But there’s no question he has the chance to make a huge impact for a Penn State team dying to get back to national relevance,” Wasserman writes.

“Enter new head coach Matt Campbell, who arrived at Penn State with a convoy of talent from Iowa State. The most important transfer is Becht, who is everything Penn State needs at the quarterback position during the transition — consistent and reliable. He’s also very experienced, entering his fourth year as a Power Four starter.”

You can read the full story here. It includes three transfers who the Lions will face this fall.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Buzzworthy: Three Penn State freshmen best positioned to contribute immediately: Bauer, BWI



Scouting Director Charles Power on Penn State commit Elijah Guertin: ‘His combination of size and speed is rare’: Snyder, BWI



Projecting every Big Ten starting quarterback ahead of 2026 season: Nakos, On3



Summer Superlatives: Which 2027 Penn State commit could make an immediate impact?: Snyder, BWI



Penn State lists height and weights, jersey numbers for full freshmen class as the Lions’ 2026 signees prep for camp: Pickel, BWI



Advanced Scouting: What D’Anton Lynn’s Defense Will Face Against Northwestern: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“Between David Tarawallie and Elijah Guertin, they’re two very high upside prospects who are just now scratching the surface of what they could become. These are the type of players that Matt Campbell and his staff have made a living on unearthing and landing. If you’re a Penn State fan, you should be excited about these two and I know I’m excited to track their progress as seniors.”

Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power on two PSU commits who moved up into the Rivals300 on Monday.