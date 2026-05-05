Where is Penn State in Joel Klatt’s post-spring top 25?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for May 5 include Joel Klatt’s post-spring top 25, headlines of the day, and more.

The Nittany Lions are at No. 15 in the FOX analyst’s new rankings. Klatt previously released only a top 10 in January. It did not include head coach Matt Campbell’s team.

”This one is a lot about the schedule,” Klatt writes. “There are some teams ranked behind Penn State who have better rosters, but if you look at the schedule, the Nittany Lions should be a top-15 team.

”Now with Matt Campbell as its head coach, Penn State has essentially become East Iowa State. He almost brought the entire Iowa State roster with him. Campbell’s going to be charged with winning big games. However, here’s the thing: they don’t have a ton of big games. The schedule falls in their favor, and they’re going to have the most experienced quarterback in the country with Rocco Becht. I think they can make a run at 10 wins.”

Oregon, Notre Dame, and Ohio State lead Klatt’s top 25. The only 2026 Penn State opponents on the list are USC (No. 10), Michigan (No. 12), and Washington (No. 19). You can read it here.

”Michigan seems to be all over the place in other rankings,” Klatt writes about the Wolverines. “So, I placed the Wolverines relatively in the middle because it’s a wait-and-see for me on one key element: the combination of quarterback Bryce Underwood and offensive coordinator Jason Becht.

“Becht has been outstanding in the last couple of seasons, getting the most out of guys like Devon Dampier at New Mexico and Utah. We’ll see if he can do the same for Underwood. The schedule isn’t easy, though, and they’ve got four games against CFP teams from last season.”

Penn State headlines of the day

Pre-Snap Read: Which Penn State defensive players improved the most this spring?: Carr, BWI



How did one Penn State assistant evaluate four young Lions defensive ends this spring?: Pickel, BWI



Penn State basketball transfer portal roundup: Where things stand: Bauer, BWI



D’Anton Lynn’s defense: What spring practice revealed about 2026 Penn State: Carr, BWI



Following Stanley Montgomery commitment, Penn State now set to visit with another top D-Tackle target: Snyder, BWI



Four-star OL Layton von Brandt includes Penn State among Top 4, sets official visit: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“They’ll be really, really good players in the Big Ten. So each one of them brings out different things. They’ve all shown the ability to rush the passer. They’ve all showed physicality in the run game. So, you know, stop the run first in this defense. And then obviously, when we get them to third down situations, we’ve got to do a good job getting after the quarterback. And they showed flashes. They just got to continue to find that consistency.”

PSU edge coach Christian Smith on Nittany Lions defensive ends Yvan Kemajou and Alex McPherson.