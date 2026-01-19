Where is Penn State in On3's way-too-early 2026 top 25?

Penn State football has a top 15 spot in On3’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2026 season. The Nittany Lions are at No. 14 on the list, which was compiled by On3’s national college football experts: Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, Pete Nakos, JD PicKell, Andy Staples, and Ari Wasserman.

“Matt Campbell is in, and James Franklin is out after 12 seasons as Penn State’s coach,” Low writes. “Franklin’s undoing was losing too many games against the best teams on the Nittany Lions’ schedule, even though he built a program that finished in the top 10 more times than not. Not surprisingly, Penn State’s portal haul has a heavy Iowa State flavor, most notably quarterback Rocco Becht.

“Campbell, after 10 seasons at Iowa State, is tasked with rebuilding a large chunk of Penn State’s roster, especially with 12 players declaring for the NFL draft. Campbell didn’t retain defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and replaced him with D’Anton Lynn from USC.”

Ohio State leads the list, followed by Georgia and Texas. Notre Dame and Indiana round out the top five, respectively. Franklin’s Hokies also make the cut. They are No. 23 ahead of his first season in Blacksburg.

“James Franklin’s name was linked to the Virginia Tech job from the time he was fired at Penn State,” Low writes. “Already, there’s a different energy surrounding the Hokies’ program. Franklin has hit the transfer portal hard with nine former Penn State players joining him in Blacksburg, including quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who played well last season after replacing the injured Drew Allar.

“Losing cornerback Dante Lovett to UCLA wasn’t ideal, but the Hokies replaced him with UConn transfer Cam Chadwick. Duke transfer receiver Que’Sean Brown should add some pop to the passing game after catching more than 100 passes over the past two seasons.”

Penn State continues to prep for 2026

The transfer portal window is now closed. Penn State could still add more players to its roster, either via the portal or the high school recruiting Class of 2026. But, for the most part, the first Nittany Lions team in the Matt Campbell era is set. There are 50 transfers out and a total of 50 newcomers between high school and college signees. You can see the full list here.