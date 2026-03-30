Where is Penn State in the first SP+ rankings for the 2026 season?

Penn State football is in the top 25 in the first 2026 SP+ rankings from ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Head coach Matt Campbell’s team checks in at No. 17 overall with 15.7 points. The No. 1 team in the rankings, Ohio State, has 31.8.

“As a reminder, SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking,” Connelly writes. The four primary factors in his rankings are recent history, returning production, recent recruiting, and coaching change effects.

“Along those same lines, these projections aren’t intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the season.,” Connelly continues. “These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather.”

Penn State has an offense SP+ of 33.6 points, which ranks 14th in the country. Its defense has 18.6, which is good for the 23rd spot nationally. And the Lions’ special teams, which finished among the nation’s best last year, start this year with the sixth-best unit, per SP+.

The Buckeyes are not the only Big Ten team in front of Penn State. Oregon (No. 2 in SP+), Indiana (5), USC (13), and Michigan (14) are as well. The Nittany Lions do not play the Ducks or Hoosiers this fall but will host the Trojans and travel to The Big House in Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines.

You can see Connelly’s full first SP+ rankings here. The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State leverages key connections in push for four-star DE Adekunbi Adetayo: Snyder, BWI



What is Penn State getting in four star corner Semajay Robinson? Film Room: Carr, BWI



Trimmings: Who could be next to commit to Penn State in the Class of 2027?: Fitz, BWI



Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic results: Penn State signees Elijah Brown, Jayden James win; Team USA vs. Team PA bout scores: Pickel, BWI



PSU wrestling 2026-2027 lineup projection 125-157 pounds: How will it shake out?: Pickel, BWI



Penn State Recruiting Intel: Multiple 2027 targets considering Happy Valley: Wiltfong, Rivals

Quote of the day

”My visit to Penn State was great,” Combs said. “Something that stands out is they care so much about family and that is important to me when picking a college.”

Newly-offered Ohio cornerback Roman Combs to Rivals about PSU.



