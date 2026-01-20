Where is Penn State on the initial College Football Playoff winner betting odds board for the 2026 season?

Penn State, which most reporters and analysts consider a top 25 team but not a top 10 one at this stage of the 2026 offseason, is 50-to-1 to win the College Football Playoff next season, according to BetMGM. That puts 14 programs ahead of new coach Matt Campbell’s Nittany Lions, including four from the Big Ten. Ohio State leads the way with odds of 6-to-1. Also ahead of the Lions are 2026 foes Michigan and USC, who are 25-to-1 and 40-to-1, respectively, as well as defending national champ Indiana, which checks in at 8-to-1.

Win totals will not come out until later this year. But, before those, we do have a read on the national media’s opinion on the Nittany Lions before Campbell’s first season. After On3 and The Sporting News posted their way-too-early top 25s for the 2026 season on Monday, ESPN and CBS joined them in doing so on Tuesday.

ESPN put Penn State at No. 22.

“After taking over the Penn State program Dec. 8, former Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and his staff did an amazing job rebuilding the Nittany Lions,” Mark Schlabach writes. “They signed 39 transfers, including 24 who played for Campbell at Iowa State. That’s going to make the transition much smoother and give the Nittany Lions a chance to surprise in 2026. Becht is experienced and has already won 26 games as a starter. Hansen ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season, and Eskildsen, Sowell and Brahmer were Becht’s top targets.

“Four starting offensive linemen have to be replaced, and Buhr and former Texas State center Brock Riker are proven players. Neal, Ebel and Bacon were highly productive at Iowa State, but the Nittany Lions will have to identify effective edge rushers in the spring. The best news for Campbell? Penn State doesn’t play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during the regular season in 2026.”

Brandon Marcello for CBS Sports, meanwhile, has the Nittany Lions at No. 22, as well.

“I’m gonna take a chance on Matt Campbell, a long-time fantastic coach, pushing Penn State to play top-25 football despite a load of newcomers,” Marcello writes “Veteran quarterback Rocco Becht followed him from Iowa State, and that familiarity, along with the top-25 type talent still on the roster, will lead to a team that exits August worthy of consideration as a fringe top-25 team.”

Penn State will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5. Marshall comes to Beaver Stadium for the season opener. A kick time is not yet out.