Where is Penn State standout Vega Ioane in the post Super Bowl NFL mock drafts?

Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane still projects as the Lions’ lone likely first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. New media mock drafts that are out following the Seattle Seahawks win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX suggest that the Washington native and second-team All-American is likely to go sometime after the first 10 picks but before the last one of the first round.

“Jesse Minter’s arrival and initial few moves seem to have calmed the waters for the Ravens for what could have been a rocky transition,” USA Today writes in sending Ioane ot Baltimore at No. 14. “Ioane’s overall steadiness would make him a natural solution to a Baltimore interior line that too often was responsible for derailing the offense last season.”

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay also has Ioane going to the AFC North franchise.

“Upgrading the pass rush is a top priority, but a strong run game and protection for Lamar are crucial for the Ravens to get back on track,” McShay writes. “With Baltimore’s interior offensive line in flux—it needs help at guard, and center Tyler Linderbaum is entering free agency—Ioane could make a lot of sense. Ioane is a powerful, thickly built (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) human-mover with really solid technique and awareness. While he’s not an elite athlete, he makes up for it with smarts, length, and anchor strength.”

FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, meanwhile, has Ioane going at No. 13 to the LA Rams.

“The Rams might feel tempted to go after another weapon on offense,” Klatt writes. “If Makai Lemon were still available, he’d be a no-brainer pick for them. So, the next best thing they can do to help Matthew Stafford out would be to get him some protection. I love Ioane. He didn’t allow a sack in the last two years, and he might be the best interior offensive lineman in the draft.”

ESPN’s Field Yates agrees with that landing spot.

“Los Angeles allowed 60 sacks last season while quarterback Justin Herbert was hit more than any other signal-caller,” Yates writes. “The return of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater from injury will go a long way, as will the hiring of Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator, but the interior needs reinforcements.

“Enter Ioane, a no-nonsense, rugged guard who is perhaps the most physical offensive player in the class. He’s a body-mover as a run blocker and terrific in pass protection, not allowing a single sack over the past two seasons.”

The current NFL Mock Draft Database consensus says that Ioane will end up in Baltimore. But, there is plenty of time for that to change. After not participating in any of the postseason college football all-star games, Ioane is one of nine former Nittany Lions who will be at the NFL Combine later this month. You can see the full list here.

