Where Penn State stands in updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings for 2027

A week ago, Penn State football endured the sting of a four-star flip, with Jamir Dean leaving the Class of 2027. A dent in the Nittany Lions’ standing in the updated Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, the move lowered both their average player score and overall team score.

Sunday afternoon, Penn State got one back.

Welcoming the commitment of four-star linebacker Case Alexander, the younger brother of Penn State sophomore tight end Cooper Alexander, the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2027 shifted again. The addition improved Penn State’s average player score to 88.39 and its team score to 89.345.

Alexander has a Rivals Industry evaluation score of 89.74, carrying a national ranking of No. 312. He’s ranked No. 26 among all linebackers nationally and is 7th in his home state of Oklahoma. Rivals’ in-house ratings are considerably more favorable to Alexander, claiming him as the country’s No. 123-ranked prospect, with the designation of 11th among linebackers and 5th in Oklahoma. Neither ESPN nor 247Sports have given Alexander a national ranking at this point.

Scouting Penn State’s place in the team rankings

Now boasting a class of 21 commitments, Penn State sits No. 20 nationally with seven four-star pledges and 14 three-stars. That puts the Nittany Lions behind No. 19 Virginia Tech (89.453) and ahead of Kentucky (89.026) as the summer recruiting cycle rolls along.

Within the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, the gradually expanding scale used to evaluate the national recruiting landscape is currently set at 16 commitments.

Penn State has fallen to seventh in the Big Ten, trailing Ohio State (7th), Oregon (9th), USC (11th), Michigan (13th), UCLA (16th), and Nebraska (18th). Other conference programs currently ranked in the top 25 include Washington (22nd) and Wisconsin (25th).

A rankings system designed to continuously reflect the changing landscape of national recruiting, the Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings currently use 16 commitments in their formula as of Monday afternoon. That represents an increase of three commitments from the total used to calculate team scores a week ago.

Along with combining individual player and team rankings from the major recruiting services, the system compiles each program’s highest-rated commitments to create a rolling average among Power Four schools.

Also unique to the system, the team rankings eliminate bonus points for having more commitments than other programs, reducing the built-in advantage of significantly larger classes. The model does not disproportionately weight a program’s handful of top commitments and instead provides a more accurate representation of a class’ overall talent and depth.

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