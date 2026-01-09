Where will Xavier Gilliam, King Mack, and other Penn State transfers play in 2026? Here are the answers
Nearly 50 Penn State players have entered the NCAA transfer portal since it opened back on Jan. 2. As of Friday morning, 16 of them have announced where they will play next. Where will they suit up? Here’s the list:
WR Kaden Saunders – Leaving for Southern Miss
WR Jeff Exinor – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
TE Joey Schlaffer – Leaving PSU for Temple
TE Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
OG TJ Shanahan – Leaving PSU for Florida
OG Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
OT Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida
DL Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
DE Zuriah Fisher – Leaving PSU for USC
DE Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
DT Xavier Gilliam – Leaving PSU for Tennessee
DT Owen Wafle – Leaving PSU for Duke
LB Keon Wylie – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
LB Anthony Speca – Leaving PSU for Purdue
CB Elliot Washington II – Leaving PSU for Clemson
S King Mack – Leaving Penn State for N.C. State
More announcements will come out in the days ahead. Grunkemeyer, for example, is set to follow James Franklin to Virginia Tech. But, as of the time of this story’s publication, he has not yet announced his decision.
Who are the undecided Penn State players in the transfer portal?
This group still has the option to return to Penn State if they want to, and if Matt Campbell and co. would welcome them back.
