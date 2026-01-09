Where will Xavier Gilliam, King Mack, and other Penn State transfers play in 2026? Here are the answers

Nearly 50 Penn State players have entered the NCAA transfer portal since it opened back on Jan. 2. As of Friday morning, 16 of them have announced where they will play next. Where will they suit up? Here’s the list:

WR Kaden Saunders – Leaving for Southern Miss

WR Jeff Exinor – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

TE Joey Schlaffer – Leaving PSU for Temple

TE Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

OG TJ Shanahan – Leaving PSU for Florida

OG Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

OT Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida

DL Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

DE Zuriah Fisher – Leaving PSU for USC

DE Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

DT Xavier Gilliam – Leaving PSU for Tennessee

DT Owen Wafle – Leaving PSU for Duke

LB Keon Wylie – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

LB Anthony Speca – Leaving PSU for Purdue

CB Elliot Washington II – Leaving PSU for Clemson

S King Mack – Leaving Penn State for N.C. State

More announcements will come out in the days ahead. Grunkemeyer, for example, is set to follow James Franklin to Virginia Tech. But, as of the time of this story’s publication, he has not yet announced his decision.

Who are the undecided Penn State players in the transfer portal?

This group still has the option to return to Penn State if they want to, and if Matt Campbell and co. would welcome them back.

Quarterback:

Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Jaxon Smolik

Penn State Running backs

Cam Wallace

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman

Wide receiver

Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark



Matthew Outten

Tight End

Luke Reynolds

Andrew Olesh

Penn State offensive Line

J’Ven Williams



Brady O’Hara



Michael Troutman

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle

Sam Siafa

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell

Cornerback:

AJ Harris

Kenny Woseley

Safety

Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Kolin Dinkins

Dejuan Lane



Lamont Payne Jr.

BWI 2026 Penn State portal resources

Feeling overwhelmed by trying to keep up with all the Penn State roster and coaching staff news? Have no fear! The links below have you covered. Join BWI for 50 percent off NOW to get the ultimate fan bundle: BWI + Rivals + On3, plus a full year of access to The Athletic included in your subscription! Click here to learn more.

Breaking down Matt Campbell’s first Nittany Lions staff, from coaches to the strength and recruiting teams and more



Three transfer portal picks are in for PSU on the RPM



Where Penn State’s roster stands as the 2026 offseason continues



PSU Transfer Portal/Roster Hot Board