Which coaching staff hire did Penn State coach Matt Campbell call a 'grand slam'?

When Matt Campbell first showed up at the University Park airport back in December, he had some of his first Penn State staff members with him. Others would arrive in the days and weeks ahead. As the new leader of the Lions continued to check off boxes that brought new coordinators, position coaches, support staff, medical personnel, and other key behind-the-scenes people to State College, one hire lingered. As it turns out, that might just be because the 46-year-old Campbell did not want to settle for a double, triple, or even a regular home run. At least, that’s how he put it during his first media availability of 2026 last week.

The last primary position coach to join Campbell’s staff is also the highest-rated onetime recruit among his peers. Former Rivals Class of 2010 four-star and top 50 prospect Savon Huggins joins the Penn State staff after a stint at Boston College. The Lions announced the hire on Jan. 13, a few days after news broke that the onetime Rutgers running back would be the pick. While Huggins did not live up to his lofty recruiting rankings as a player in part due to injury, his successful coaching career to date has produced several fine running backs. And, Huggins is known for his recruiting abilities, as well.

“We felt like we hit a grand slam in terms of getting Savon to come on board, and his family,” Campbell said. “They fit us culturally, and I certainly believe they fit the Penn State way of doing things.

“I think the first thing I would say about him is just from a gentleman that, number one, regionally has such a great understanding of this region; number two, went through the recruiting process in a really high way, the No. 1 recruit in the country, went through recruiting and had his ups and downs. I think that’s what I love about Savon is, like, why do you coach. It’s like, man, what I learned through my collegiate journey.”

Huggins spent the last four seasons at Boston College. Before that, he was at Buffalo, and also has one season in the NFL, with the Miami Dolphins, on his resume.

Huggins, like many of his fellow Penn State position coaches, will be tasked with leading a room that blends together players from multiple schools. Carson Hansen comes from Iowa State. James Peoples is a newcomer from Ohio State. D’Antae Sheffey is a Class of 2026 signee. And returnees from the 2025 roster at the position include Cam Wallace and Quinton Martin Jr.

The group is very light on Big Ten production yet the Lions feel good about it heading into spring practice.

“I like that room,” Campbell said. “We’re excited about it. I think there’s a lot of competition. I think it will all sort itself out as we kind of work through spring ball and fall camp. But to have those guys, those top three guys who have proven it [Hansen, Peoples, and Martin]; Cam, a really talented guy that I think injuries have kind of delayed maybe some of the maturity that he’s wanted so far in the program, and then a really talented young freshman, we’re excited about where that room has got the ability to grow forward into.”