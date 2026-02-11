Which nine former Penn State players have been invited to the 2026 NFL Combine?

Nine Penn State football players will be in Indianapolis later this month for the 2026 NFL Combine. The list includes:

QB Drew Allar

RB Nick Singleton



RB Kaytron Allen



TE Khalil Dinkins

OT Drew Shelton

OG Vega Ioane



DT Zane Durant

DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

S Zakee Wheatley

Other former Penn State players who are not NFL Combine invitees but are draft hopefuls include receivers Kyron Hudson, Trebor Pena, and Devonte Ross, offensive tackle Nolan Rucci center Nick Dawkins, kickoff specialist/punter Gabe Nwosu, defensive tackle Alonzo Ford, and linebacker Dom DeLuca, among others.

While it was possible for this year’s Penn State Combine class to feature 10 or more Nittany Lions, which would have tied or surpassed the all-time progam record, there are no real snubs on the list of non-invitees. Rucci might feel like one, though, after having a strong performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. But, beyond him, it’s hard to say that anyone from the 2025 roster is an absurd omission from the list of 319 invitees.

This year’s NFL Combine technically starts on Sun., Feb. 22. However, for most fans and media observers, the action does not really begin until the kickers, defensive linemen, and linebackers take the field for measurements and on-field workouts on Thur., Feb. 26. Here is when former Nittany Lions will go through those on NFL Network:

Thur, Feb. 26: Dennis-Sutton and Durant



Fri., Feb. 27: Dinkins and Wheatley



Sat., Feb. 28: Allar, Singleton, and Allen



Sun, March 1: Ioane and Shelton

Questions facing Penn State players at the NFL Combine

Let’s start with the obvious: We have little reason to believe that Singleton will be healthy enough to do on-field workouts. And, Allar might not be, either. Although he certainly has more of a chance to recover enough from the broken ankle he suffered in the Penn State-Northwestern game to compete at Lucas Oil Stadium than Singleton, who broke a bone in his foot at the Senior Bowl last month.

From there, we will be interested to see how much each former Penn State player does in Indianapolis. Ioane is all but a first-round lock, which may limit the drills he chooses to partake in. But, almost everyone else has a chance to raise their stock by doing as much as possible. However, some may wait to perform certain drills at Pro Day in March rather than at the Combine. Time will tell.

