Which Penn State football players have signed undrafted free agent contracts so far?

A total of 15 former Penn State players have found their first NFL homes following the three-day NFL Draft plus Saturday night’s undrafted free agent signing cycle. Eight Nittany Lions went during the seven-round selection process. Seven more signed on with pro teams in the hours that followed it.

Starting with those who were picked, the list includes numerous All-Big Ten performers and one All-American. Guard Vega Ioane led things off. He went in Round 1 to Baltimore at No. 14. Quarterback Drew Allar was the program’s first and only day two selection. He went to Pittsburgh in Round 3.

Offensive tackle Drew Shelton kicked off a busy day four for Penn State by going to Dallas early in Round 4. From there, Dani Dennis-Sutton went in round four to Green Bay, safety Zakee Wheatley in round five to Carolina, running back Nicholas Singleton and defensive tackle Zane Durant went in the same round to Tennessee and Buffalo, respectively. And, running back Kaytron Allen went to Washington in Round 6 and was the final Nittany Lion to go.

“He has true move-the-line-of-scrimmage pile push,” Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark said of Allen, according to HogsHaaven. “(He’s) a power player, with a lot of defenders falling backwards as they’re bringing him down. There’s just a lot of power and dirty yards gained that maybe you don’t always appreciate. But they mean a lot. He’s a really good short-yardage player and really a cool kid who has been very productive for a very long time. He’s someone we respect and we appreciate his game, which is a little bit unique to our backfield.“

Which Penn State players signed UDFA deals?

The list below is current as of 10:10 p.m. ET on Sun., April 26. Note that more names could be put on it throughout Sunday:

OT Nolan Rucci: Indianapolis Colts

WR Devonte Ross: Los Angeles Chargers

LB Dom DeLuca: Baltimore Ravens

WR Trebor Pena: Jacksonville Jaguars

LS Tyler Duzansky: Las Vegas Raiders

TE Khalil Dinkins: San Francisco 49ers

C Nick Dawkins: Baltimore Ravens

Join BWI today

The final hours of our spring 50 percent off sale are here! Take advantage of our best offer yet to access premium Penn State team and recruiting intel, the Lions Den message board, spring practice takeaways, and much more! You also get access to Rivals + On3. A courtesy one-year subscription to The Athletic is included, as well.

Click here to learn more and sign up today!