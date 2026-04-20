Which Penn State player could be a late round NFL Draft steal?: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 20 include one analyst’s NFL Draft thoughts on a former Nittany Lion, headlines of the day, and more. On3 college football columnist Andy Staples put together a list of 10 ‘college stars who could be steals in the NFL Draft.’ One of his picks is defensive tackle Zane Durant, whom he projects will go in Rounds 6 or 7.

“Durant needs to play in a scheme that welcomes gap-shooting three-technique tackles and runs plenty of twists and stunts, but fortunately there are a few of those in the NFL,” Staples writes. “The 6-1, 290-pounder isn’t designed to occupy blockers so linebackers can make plays. He’s the one who can make the plays for a coordinator creative enough to take advantage of Durant’s elite quickness. In the right defense, Durant can be a steal.”

You can read the full story here.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday in Pittsburgh. Guard Vega Ioane will be the first Penn State player to go off the board in the first round. The consensus mock draft database says he is most likely to go to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 14 overall selection. By the end of the three-day, seven-round process, as many as 10 Nittany Lions could go off the board. BWI will have a preview of where each could land later this week. And, we will have continuing coverage all weekend long as former Penn State standouts learn their first home in the pros.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Headlines of the day

Penn State adds top-ranked commit in 2027 class in CB Kei’shjuan Telfair: Snyder, BWI



Penn State among top contenders with four-star DL Stanley Montgomery following return visit: Snyder, BWI



PSU adds another 2027 commitment from offensive lineman Jon Sassic: Snyder, BWI



Penn State adds do-it-all defender to secondary in Jonathan Galette: Carr, BWI



A new Penn State running backs era is here: A closer look at three Lions vying to replace Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton: Pickel, BWI



Penn State adds Buffalo transfer Tim Oboh in roster rebuild: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“I would say one thing that I’ve learned during the practices is that we have a really good football team, a really talented football team. We’re just trying to really hone in on all the little details that it takes to win and to be successful. Working on all the situational football things. We have so much talent that it really just bundles down to, we can’t beat ourselves. So really just trying to continue to mold and grow together. Obviously, a lot of us haven’t played together before.

“But I mean, after 10 practices, you’re out there and, at least, I can speak defensively, being on the defensive side of the ball, you would have thought we’ve been playing together for the last few years. I feel like there’s a lot of veterans that have played a lot of football, so we understand the importance of communication and just all those things that it takes to be successful on the field. So it’s been fun.”

PSU LB Kooper Ebel on what he’s learned during his first spring practice with the Lions.