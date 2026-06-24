Which Penn State players are going to Big Ten Media Days with Matt Campbell? Here's the list

Penn State coach Matt Campbell will attend Big Ten Media Days for the first time next month when he goes to Chicago for the conference’s kickoff event of the 2026 season. Three players will join him at the annual event. Who will also be in the Windy City when the Lions take the stage on July 28 at the Hilton Chicago?

This year’s picks are quarterback Rocco Becht, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, and linebacker Tony Rojas.

Campbell had a number of upperclassmen to choose from. Becht was always a sure-fire selection. But the other two spots could have gone to any number of players. With that said, Donkoh and Rojas project as both game-changing players and potential captains in 2026, and so there inclusion along with Becht, who will absolutely be a captain, makes sense.

Penn State goes on the first day of this year’s Big Ten Media Days

The event will be held over three days. Penn State, along with Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin, goes on day one. Campbell and his head coaching peers from those schools will all do a live podium session on Big Ten Network at some point on Tuesday afternoon. Then, he and the players will each have individual breakout sessions with reporters. Those are not on TV. The full group will then finish their day by joining the BTN set for a segment with the network’s hosts and analysts.

The Lions will leave Chicago that Tuesday night. They will then finish finetuning their preparations to kickoff preseason camp a week or so later. The season starts about a month and change from there when Penn State welcomes Marshall to Beaver Stadium. The Sept. 5 matchup starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports One.

Join BWI today

BWI will continue its exclusive reporting on Penn State football leading up to Big Ten Media Days. From insider recruiting intel to the latest team news and more, our veteran group of reporters will have you covered every step of the way. New subscribers can join today by taking advantage of our summer special, which includes 50 percent off an annual subscription. Click here to learn more. By joining, you get access to:

–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel

—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.

–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!

–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.

And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.