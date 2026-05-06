Which Penn State Players Improved The Most This Spring?

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team broke camp almost a week ago, but we’re still picking through the things we learned both during and since the team exited organized team activities for the summer. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss the players who got better over the last 15 practices and set themselves up for positive momentum leaving training camp. We’ll also discuss the team’s 2026 schedule and which players on the team might be in the conversation for a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. In other words, which teams are hardest on their schedule as of right now?

Finally, we’ll discuss which players Penn State has on its roster who have the same chance of being high up in the draft conversation next spring.

Join us for that, plus your questions on the BWI Live Show! We’ll be taking your thoughts and comments throughout the 60-minute conversation live on air! The best way to know when we go live, post breaking news, or commitment videos is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications.

Penn State Camp Recap

We’ll start the show today by discussing the Penn State defensive end room. It’s one of the most important mysteries on the team, with several new faces playing in new places. Reporter Greg Pickel talked to Christian Smith, the team’s defensive end coach, to discuss what his room did this spring.

Next, we’ll transition into today’s main topic: which players got better during spring camp? We’ll discuss the top players on our list based on what we’ve heard from coaches and sources during the last month and a half of spring football. Which players make our list, and how could a senior linebacker like Kooper Ebel be getting better at this point in his career? We’ll discuss.

Lions in the Top 25

Penn State is also making its way into the upper half of the Top 25 in national media analysts’ polls this spring. We’ll discuss Joel Klatt’s way-too-early rankings and where his team lands this week. Is Klatt leaning on the team’s schedule for a favorable ranking?

Next, we’ll discuss another way we can put the team’s schedule into perspective. Each year, players rise and fall on the NFL Draft boards. Right now, there’s a consensus among players who are in the starting positions for the top players in next year’s draft. How many of them are on Penn State’s Big Ten schedule? We’ll discuss what the consensus board is and how it relates to this team.

Finally, we’ll discuss how many Penn State players are on the top 100 of the consensus board and how many could join that group with a strong 2026 season.

Join the show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube to discuss all of that, plus your thoughts and questions!