Which Penn State players made Mel Kiper's latest NFL Draft big board, and who made the top 25 overall prospects list?

Six Penn State players are ranked at their position by ESPN analyst Mel Kiper in his new 2026 NFL Draft rankings. Guard Vega Ioane leads the list. He is Kiper’s No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 19 player overall on his top 25 big board.

“Ioane drives defensive tackles off the ball and sustains his blocks well. He can get to the second level and torque defenders out of the way. And he’s incredibly agile at left guard for his size. Ioane had 32 career starts and gave up only two sacks over that time — both in 2023,” Kiper writes.

His ESPN colleague, Jordan Reid, recently projected that Ioane would go to the Cleveland Browns, who own Jacksonville’s first round pick, late on Day 1 of this year’s pro selection process.

“The Browns are in need of an offensive line overhaul, as Cleveland might need at least three new starters,” Reid writes. “One who could be departing is former All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio, who is 34 years old and set to be a free agent. Ioane could be his successor as one of the most consistent blockers in this year’s class. He plays with a rock-solid base, and his hand power gives him knock-back strength as a pass protector. He didn’t allow a sack and gave up only two pressures this season. Ioane is also a physical run blocker, and he has the potential to be an immediate starter.”

Which Penn State players made Kiper’s position-by-position rankings?

Drew Allar checks in as the No. 5 overall quarterback in this year’s Draft class, per Kiper. He is returning from a broken ankle. It is unclear if he will be cleared to work out at either the NFL Combine or the Lions’ Pro Day this spring.

“I had successful ankle surgery on my left ankle,” Allar said in November. “Rehab’s been really good. Not going to get into all the timeline stuff. It can be iffy. Right now it’s on a really good track. Have an amazing athletic team here [at Penn State] that’s helping me out a ton. Coaches are helping me out a ton. And I have a great team around me that has really helped me through the process so far.

“I’m not going to get into the [timeline to return] too much because there’s a lot of things that have to go in a certain way. And I don’t want to rush anything back because I have a lot of time. I’ll be able to make a full recovery and I’m excited for that process. The process has been going really well. I have a great team around me. Just taking it a day at a time. Not looking into the future to guess when I’ll be fully cleared because it kind of gets into a crap shoot.”

The other Penn State players in Kiper’s positional rankings are as follows:

Kaytron Allen – No. 4 RB



Nick Singleton – No. 6 RB



Dani Dennis-Sutton – No. 6 DE

Zakee Wheatley – No. 7 safety