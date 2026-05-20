Which Penn State Recruits Are Hidden Gems? Pete Nakos on PSU NIL

The Penn State football team is deep in recruiting efforts during its final push for the Class of 2027. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’re examining the work they’ve already done. Which three-star players are hidden gems capable of a four-star status? We’re discussing this, plus hearing from On3 National Reporter Pete Nakos on the stats of college football’s NIL firestorm at the top of the sport. What’s next for the sport we all love? Join us on today’s live show to hear about the critical steps that may or may not happen in the next two months.

We’re live at 10 a.m. with that, plus your comments and questions! Join the show live to be part of the live chat as we discuss what’s on your mind. Drop your thoughts and comments into the chat, and we’ll respond on air. If you haven’t yet, subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel! Enable notifications, and you’ll get an alert when we go live, drop breaking news, or commitment videos.

Penn State’s anonymous quotes from Big Ten coaches

We’ll start today with the anonymous quotes from Big Ten coaches about new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell’s team. We’ll discuss what other coaches around the conference think about his staff’s efforts to stitch together a team for the upcoming season.

Next, we’ll discuss some of the latest conversations around the Big Ten and SEC’s push to expand the playoffs to 24 teams. What did Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti say about the reasoning to skip 16 teams and opt for 24? We’ll discuss what he said and what it means.

Which Nittany Lions recruits are hidden gems?

Penn State’s new staff has a reputation for finding and developing talent from their time at Iowa State. So, with only five consensus four-stars in the Class of 2027, are they falling behind the standard in Happy Valley? Or, are they doing what they’ve always done? Today, we’re highlighting the players who can improve their recruiting stock and become four-star players by the end of the process this cycle. We’ll highlight five players who can make the jump and one who already has.

Pete Nakos interview

Next, today’s featured guest is On3’s National Insider, Pete Nakos. Nakos discusses the biggest news of the day with BWI, including what’s going on with the Brendan Sorsby situation and its impact on college football at large. Next, we’ll discuss how much top recruits are getting paid for committing to the nation’s top programs. How does Penn State fit into all of this? We discuss what all of this means for the Nittany Lions.

Finally, Nakos discusses where things are going from here. Is there any way to put rules in place to fix this mess? He’ll explain the timeline for rules implementation, or the chance that a super league breaks away. We’ll discuss what he said afterward.