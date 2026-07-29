Which Penn State wrestlers are on Team USA for this year's U23 World Championships? The list is in

Two Penn State wrestlers will be part of the Team USA squad at the U23 World Championships. USA Wrestling put out its 10-man men’s freestyle roster on Tuesday, roughly three months before the tournament will be held . Nittany Lion junior Luke Lilledahl will man the 57-kilogram spot for his country. And, incoming freshman Jayden James is the 74-kilogram rep. This year’s U23 Worlds are in Las Vegas Oct. 12-18.

Two other Nittany Lions could have been on the team but declined their spots. Sophomore Marcus Blaze and recent graduate Levi Haines were eligible to claim the 61- and 79-kilogram spots after winning at Final X. However, considering that their victories put them on the Team USA for Senior Worlds, which are Oct. 24 – Nov. 1 in Kazakhstan, the pair will focus solely on those championships instead of trying to do both in a short period of time.

And, while there was talk of Josh Barr potentially earning a spot despite not competing at U23 Nationals, that did not turn out to be the case.

You can see the full team below courtesy of USA Wrestling:

57 kg – Luke Lilledahl (State College, Pa./Nittany Lion WC/Titan Mercury WC)

61 kg – Benjamin Davino (South Elgin, Ill./Ohio RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

65 kg – Bo Bassett (Windber, Pa./Southeast RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

70 kg – Jordan Williams (Tulsa, Okla./Hawkeye WC/Titan Mercury WC)

74 kg – Jayden James (Westwood, N.J./KD Training Center/Titan Mercury WC)

79 kg – Matthew Singleton (College Park, Ga./Wolfpack RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

86 kg – Aeoden Sinclair (Columbia, Mo./Tiger Style RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

92 kg – Seth Shumate (Dublin, Ohio/Ohio RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

97 kg – Justin Rademacher (Corvallis, Ore./Beaver Dam RTC/Titan Mercury WC)

125 kg – Coby Merrill (Ontario, Calif./New York AC)

U20s are up next for Penn State wrestling

James will compete for Team USA at U20 Worlds. He holds the 74-kilogram spot for his country. This year’s U20s are Aug. 16 – 23 in Bratislava, Slovakia. The men’s freestyle tournament, which James will compete in, will take place Aug 20 – 23. As it relates to James specifically, the 74-kilogram (163.1 pounds) bracket will be Sat., Aug. 22 – Sun., Aug. 23.

It’s also not yet clear when Penn State will start its 2026-2027 season at this juncture. But it cannot be before U23s. However, Lilledahl still might not be in the lineup immediately following his freestyle focus into late October. And, the same might go for James if he makes the lineup. Time will tell.