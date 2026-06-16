Which two Penn State players received praise in ESPN's early look at the position rankings for the 2027 NFL Draft?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 16 include early 2027 NFL Draft rankings, headlines of the day, and more. ESPN analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller put together five names to know at each position group in addition to a couple of other names to know. New Nittany Lion tight end Ben Brahmer is No. 5 at his position on Reid’s list. And, Miller names linebacker Tony Rojas as a player to watch who did not make the top five at his spot.

“A torn ACL four games into the 2025 season cut short what was to be a breakout year after Rojas notched three interceptions and 58 tackles in 2024,” Miller writes. “Now he’s back healthy and ready to remind Big Ten offenses how good he can be. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Rojas is an ideal weakside linebacker with range in the passing game and impressive blitzing instincts.”

You can read the full story here.

The rankings feature less Penn State representation this year than in past years. Anthony Donkoh is an example of a player who could probably have made the cut if he were healthy for his entire career. With that said, he is one of the many players who could end up shooting up the pro prospect rankings by the end of the season. Donkoh will be a tackle under offensive line coach Ryan Clanton and start on the right side in 2026.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Khalil Taylor intel: Two teams surging for 4-star receiver ahead of decision: Gorney, Rivals



Ranking the 2026 Penn State football opponents by difficulty: Temple checks in at No. 11: Pickel, BWI



The End of the Speed Rusher Era: How D’Anton Lynn Is Rebuilding Penn State’s Pass Rush From the Ground Up: Carr, BWI



Sting Factor: How does the loss of WR Jamir Dean impact Penn State?: Snyder, BWI



Potential five-star set to return to Penn State this weekend: Syder, BWI



Exclusive: Matt Campbell explains the philosophy behind Penn State’s ‘right 105’: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“I think that’s the one thing that we were pretty proud of the completion of the current roster was we didn’t just sell out for all seniors. There’s pretty good class disparity,” said Campbell. “I do think we have a good senior class, which is awesome. But I felt like we were able to clearly define to every player that was coming into our program where they were, where they’re at. And then, where’s their top-end ability to put a finishing touch on their career here at Penn State?”

PSU coach Matt Campbell to BWI’s Nate Bauer.