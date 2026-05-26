Who Are The Top Five Penn State Offensive Players?

Penn State football enters the summer with a reasonably strong indication of where the roster stands after a good month and a half of practice during the spring. Now, the staff will sit down and review what they learned about the team over that time frame to build the offense around its best players. We also learned this spring that the staff routinely ranks the best players on the offensive side of the ball to remind the group of who they should be building around.

Today, we’ll do the same thing. We’re ranking the five best Penn State offensive players, regardless of position. We’ll also discuss some of the contentious positions on the roster where there’s a disconnect between the internal and external perception of reality. Finally, we’ll take your questions on the BWI Mailbag!

Join us live at 10 a.m. to discuss what’s on your mind. Drop your top five in the chat, plus give us your best questions and comments for the mailbag. The best time to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel is right now!

Penn State’s best players: offense

Today, we’ll give you what we think are the team’s top five players on offense and our reasons why. Reporters Nate Bauer and Sean Fitz will join to share their lists of players, and we’ll debate which are correctly ranked, under-ranked, and unfairly unranked.

We’ll specifically have a conversation about starting running back Carson Hansen. Externally, the perception from the national media and fans is that the running back position is up for grabs between Hansen and the rest of the roster. However, our view of the situation is different after spring football. Join the show to discuss if you think he’s the obvious starter this Fall.

Next, we’ll dive into the world of recruiting during Fitz’s recruiting update. The team is now up to 20 commitments through essentially three months. We’ll discuss the two most recent commits and what’s next for the team.

Finally, we’ll end the show by opening up the BWI Mailbag. Recruiting is at the top of everyone’s mind this week, and several of today’s questions will be an extension of the recruiting update. Where does Penn State need the most help? How are they handling NIL with players they do win over in the recruiting battle?

Join us live to discuss all of that, plus your thoughts in the mailbag!