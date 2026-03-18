Who is working out at Penn State Pro Day on Wednesday? Here's the list, plus some storylines to follow
Penn State football is holding its annual Pro Day on Wednesday in State College. The Nittany Lions will welcome pro personnel from most, if not all, of the NFL’s 32 franchises. A few general managers showing up among the crowd of scouts and other team staffers will not be a surprise, either. The action begins at around 9 a.m. ET. It will feature a bench press session inside the Lasch Building in addition to anything else that is required before and after players take the field to work out.
Here’s the list of who will be on hand. How much each player does is not yet clear. But, at the very least, we do expect quarterback Drew Allar to throw, while projected first-round pick Vega Ioane likely will do next to nothing with his stock secure.
Penn State Pro Day participants
QB Drew Allar
RB Nick Singleton
RB Kaytron Allen
WR Trebor Pena
WR Liam Clifford
Wide receiver Kyron Hudson
WR Devonte Ross
TE Khalil Dinkins
OT Drew Shelton
OG Vega Ioane
DT Zane Durant
DT Alonzo Ford Jr.
DE Dani Dennis-Sutton
LB Dominic DeLuca
S Zakee Wheatley
LS Tyler Duzansky
K/P Gabe Nwosu
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Top Pro Day storylines
–None of the three Penn State transfer receivers for the 2025 season, Pena, Hudson, or Ross, were invited to the NFL Combine. All undoubtedly believe they have something to prove on Wednesday. And, Allar feels like he has something to build on after a fine Combine showing, without question. So, the throwing drills will be monitored closely.
-As mentioned above, how much will Ioane do? He should not need to do much, if anything, to solidify his first round spot.
–Alonzo Ford Jr., might be able to draw some attention, even if for an undrafted free agent spot, via his work on Wednesday.
–On the other side of the ball, Nolan Rucci is the top offensive lineman looking to up his draft stock, and Nick Dawkins is up there, as well.
–Will any general managers show up? We will be interested in finding out.
How to follow Pro Day
Blue-White Illustrated will have a team of reporters on hand providing updates as the action unfolds. News, notes, and observations will be found on The Lions Den message board, which is the home for the latest intel on all things Penn State for BWI subscribers. Not one? Now is a great time to join! Besides Pro Day, things are heating up on the recruiting trail, and spring practice is less than a week away!
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