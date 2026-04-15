Who Wears the Green Dot? Penn State's New Defense Is Taking Shape | BWI Live

Penn State football opened the doors of the Lasch Football building on Tuesday morning for the media’s fourth visit to the program during spring football this year. Today, we dig through more of our conversations with head coach Matt Campbell, his staff, and more. Join the BWI Live Show today at 10 a.m. to discuss this week’s Penn State football topics. We’ll also cover the latest recruiting news and what fans should know about how national reporters view the team at this point in spring football.

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News and Notes

We’ll start today’s show discussing the latest Penn State football recruiting news. It’s another big week of visits, followed by a big upcoming weekend for the team’s recruiting efforts. Which players have announced that they’re returning to campus this week? And which recruits have earned offers from other schools? We’ll discuss the latest from Khalil Taylor’s recruitment twists this week.

Of course, it’s way too soon season for college football rankings, but ESPN has its latest Top 25 out. We’ll discuss where Penn State landed on the most updated ranking.

Penn State defense simplyfing intsall

Next, we’ll transition to discussing today’s main topic: the Penn State defense. Campbell was asked about the team’s progress with defensive install this week and we’ll play his clip for you on today’s show. Where is the team in it’s progress of installing a new defense? We’ll discuss what we learned this week and what it means for the team’s overall progress this offseason.

Next, we’ll discuss a different topic that emerged from the spring discourse. Several years ago, the NCAA allowed in helmet communication between the coordinators and a player on the field. The green dot on a player’s helmet represents the communication responsibility residing with that player. So, who will wear the green dot for Penn State’s new defense? We’ll go into the conversation between reporters and defensive coordiantor D’Anton Lynn this week. We’ll tell you why the whole conversation is most likely misleading.