Who will each Penn State wrestler face first at Big Tens, and did anyone's seeds change in the official brackets?

Brackets are out for the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. Penn State now has seven No. 1 seeds as it seeks its fourth straight conference tournament crown. The action starts Saturday morning 10 a.m. inside of the Bryce Jordan Center. Before that, seeds were finalized at a coaches’ meeting on Friday morning. Before looking at who each Nittany Lion will face in the opening round, we have a side-by-side look at the official seeds versus the pre-seeds below. The number in parentheses is the preseed.

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl, No. 1 (1)



133 pounds: Marcus Blaze, No. 1 (1)



141 pounds: Braeden Davis, No. 6 (7)



149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness, No. 1 (1)



157 pounds: PJ Duke, No. 2 (2)



165 pounds: Mitchell Mesenbrink, No. 1 (1)



174 pounds: Levi Haines, No. 1 (2)



184 pounds: Rocco Welsh, No. 1 (1)



197 pounds: Josh Barr, No. 1 (1)



285 pounds: Cole Mirasola, No. 4 (4)

The most notable change is also the expected one. The WrestleStat Seeder Program tool the Big Ten used to generate the preseeds put Haines at No. 2 behind Nebraska’s Christopher Minto despite the Penn State senior owning a head-to-head win over the Cornhusker during the regular season. Those two are now reversed on the official bracket.

In addition to that, Braeden Davis moved up from No. 7 to No. 6 at 141.

Who will each Penn State wrestler face first on Saturday?

Each bracket features 14 wrestlers, and the top two seeds receive byes to the quarterfinals. That means only Davis and Mirasola will compete in the opening round, while every other Penn State wrestler will wait to learn their first opponent of the tournament.

Here’s the rundown (Note: The number in front of each wrestler’s name is his Big Ten seed, not his national ranking):

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Diego Sotelo of Michigan and No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa in the quarterfinals



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Dylan Shawver of Rutgers and No. 8 Braxton Brown of Maryland in the quarterfinals



141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 11 Dario Lemus of Maryland in the first round



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Michael Gioffre of Illinois and No. 8 Ryder Block of Iowa in the quarterfinals



157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. the winner of No. 10 Victor Voinovich of Iowa and No. 7 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State in the quarterfinals



165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Tyler Lillard of Indiana and No. 8 Paddy Gallagher in the quarterfinal



174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Colin Kelly of Illinois and No. 8 Broady Baumann of Purdue in the quarterfinals



184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. the winner of No. 9 Sam Goin of Indiana and No. 8 Angelo Ferria of Iowa in the quarterfinals



197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. the winner of No. 9 Ben Vanadia of Purdue and No. 8 Gabe Sollers of Indiana in the quarterfinals



285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 13 Gabe Christenson of Northwestern in the first round