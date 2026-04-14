Who’s Standing Out at Penn State Camp? BWI Live

Penn State football is in the final stretch of spring practice after Tuesday morning’s workout, with just four practices left. Head coach Matt Campbell met with the media shortly after the conclusion of today’s practice, and we’re talking about that and more today on the BWI Live Show. We’ll go “Between the Lines” of Campbell and defensive coordiantor D’Anton Lynn’s comments to the media, plus we’ll discuss which players at standing out so far through camp.

We’ll also take your questions and comments throughout the show to discuss what’s on your mind as spring football heads towards the Blue-White Game. Join us at 2 pm on YouTube to be part of the action! Of course, the best way to be part of the action is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive alerts when we go live, post breaking news, commitment videos, and more!

We’ll start today’s show by discussing the latest news from Penn State’s media availability this morning. Campbell spoke for roughly ten minutes, and we’ll cover the most important replies he gave the media, plus we’ll play them for you on the show!

Today, we’ll discuss the Penn State defensive line. Many fans are suspicious of the group that the coaching staff assembled in the offseason to play up front for Campbell and Lynn. We’ll discuss what the two men said about this group and what we learned through that dialogue about how they’re progressing through camp. Should fans feel good about the group up front? We’ll discuss.

Next, we’ll discuss Rocco Becht’s health update. So far through camp it’s been good news for the starting quarterback. Campbell spoke about how much they’ve been able to do with the senior passer so far. Plus, we’ll discuss the running back battle and how it’s shaping up this spring. Of course, we’ll have a special guest appearance from Lynn to discuss his comments about the defense so far through spring practice.

Which Penn State players are standing out through camp

Next, we’ll discuss the players who have made noise so far through camp. We’ll be going over the players we’ve noticed and the players that we’ve heard the Penn State coaching staff speak the most about so far this spring. We’ll give names on both the offense and defense that we’ve been talking about for the last few weeks.