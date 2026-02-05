Why did Penn State coach Matt Campbell want to retain Dan Connor, Trace McSorley and other Lions lettermen on his first staff?

STATE COLLEGE — There are 57 people on new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell’s first staff, and only roughly 20 percent of them come from the group of people that were here in 2025. That is par for the course when a coaching change occurs. There are typically some holdovers, but by and large, the new boss brings his people with him.

In Campbell’s case, most of those people left Iowa State, as he did, in December and/or January to come east. Thus, the carryovers from James Franklin’s final staff include the following 12 on and off-field assistants:

Special teams coordinator Justin Lustig

Associate head coach Terry Smith

Assistant linebackers coach Dan Connor

Assistant special teams coach Matt Colangelo

Director of Player Development Jordan Hill

Administrative Support Assistant Angie Hummel

Assistant Cornerbacks Coach Jordan Lucas

Director of On-Campus Recruiting Gabbie Mazzie

Assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley

Director of Recruiting Naz Oliver

Assistant General Manager Will Reimann

Director of Talent Acquisition Alan Zemaitis

Most, if not all, of them had options to leave Penn State for another program this offseason. Campbell spoke glowingly in December about retaining Smith. And, on Wednesday, he dove into all of the reasons why keeping people like Connor, McSorley, and Zemaitis around made sense.

” I think you have a vision of how you want to build your staff, but until you get to talk about who is currently sitting within a staff, who can help us navigate a pathway forward — I met with Dan Connor, and it took two seconds to say, this human gets it,” Campbell said. “He is Penn State football, what he stands for, what he talks about excellence looking like, what’s gone well, what are some of the areas that need to move forward.

“I think Dan was so articulate in where this program is, why he loves Penn State football, what it did for him, and honestly, how he envisions this program moving forward. It was such a great match.”

Connor will work with new linebackers coach Tyson Veidt, who comes to Penn State after a stint as a position coach at Iowa State and before serving as Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator. McSorley, meanwhile, will work under new quarterbacks coach Jake Waters.

“I think Trace is just starting how special his career has got the ability to be,” Campbell said. “You talk about one of the winningest quarterbacks, and in my mind I kept thinking about him and Rocco have very similar traits of, like, the human being and what they’re about and the impact that he could have in a positive way on Rocco.

“There’s been times I’ve got to Trace, like man, what have you seen, like give me some insight on your thoughts on what’s gone well, what hasn’t gone well, how do we move ourselves forward.”

Last but not least, what he said about Zemaitis — that he, like McSorley, can share “what’s gone well, what hasn’t gone well, how do we move ourselves forward” — seems to apply to all the Lions lettermen who are on his first staff. There are a total of six.

“We’re really fortunate,” Campbell said. “The gentlemen that decided to stay, they’ve been huge inputs. We’re really grateful that those guys have stayed put. To me, I think there’s a great identification on how do you build program, what do you believe in. Those guys embody it.

“For me to be able to have that wisdom, to have that experience, to have living proof of what the power of Penn State excellence looks like on our staff, it’s been really fortunate to have for me.”