Why Penn State Is Reinvesting in Linebackers on Defense + Portal Update

It’s been less than five full days since the last BWI Live Show, and in that time, the Penn State football team has made some significant changes to its team through the transfer portal. As always, we’ll recap the news and tell you what it means on the BWI Live Show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube. Today, we’ll recap the most recent reversals and departures from the program, recap the transfer additions to the team since last Thursday, and then discuss the new-look Penn State defense. Cam Smith returns to a reshaped Penn State running back room this week. We’ll dive into the changes from last season and why the team is likely reinvesting in the position under new Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

Penn State roster moves

Today, we’ll start the show with the latest Penn State roster news. After announcing his commitment to stay at Penn State, redshirt freshman running back Tikey Hayes decommitted from the program this weekend. In a reversal, running back Cam Wallace withdrew from the transfer portal and re-joined the team. We’ll discuss the impact of those moves on the roster and what it means for the Penn State running back room in 2026.

Next, we’ll recap the list of transfer additions since last Thursday after the show. The team has been hard at work gaining the commitments of key players and reserves on both sides of the football. We’ll discuss those players and give our thoughts on the most important or best additions in the last five days. Is safety Jereminah Cooper the missing piece on defense? Will Texas State’s Brock Riker be the starting center next year? We’ll discuss.

Return of LBU

Today’s main topic is a look at the Penn State defense and how the team will transform under Lynn as the new DC. We’ll primarily focus on the team’s linebacker room after Smith announced that he’s returning to the team for the upcoming season. After studying the defense, we’ll discuss how the team’s infusion of Iowa State talent meshes with Tony Rojas and the Penn State roster under Lynn.