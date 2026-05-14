Will Mitchell Mesenbrink wrestle at the World Team Trials? The Penn State champ's decision is in

Penn State two-time NCAA champ and 2025 U23 World Champ Mitchell Mesenbrink will not compete at the World Team Trials in 2026, which start May 14 and serve as the final qualifier for Final X, the best-of-three June event that will set the 2026 Senior Team USA.

Mesenbrink surprised many in the wrestling world when he did not enter April’s US Open. Former Nebraska wrestler James Green won the 74-kilogram bracket at the event to claim the first spot in that weight class at Final X. Green will face the winner of the trials’ 74-kilogram bracket. The Nittany Lion also had a camp scheduled for the days of this year’s team trials.

Mesenbrink, like many of his teammates, has had a long last 365 days.

After winning his first 165-pound title at the 2024-2025 NCAA Championships, the Wisconsin native won the 74-kilogram 2025 US Open bracket a month later to qualify for Final X last June. There, he lost 2-0 to former Iowa State star David Carr, whom he teched at the Open, to miss out on a Senior World team spot.

But, getting that far still qualified him for U23 Worlds. He prepped for that event by taking first at Pan-Ams in August before winning 74-kilogram gold at U23s in October via four technical fall triumphs in five matches. Then, the 2025-2026 college season started. The Penn State standout won his second national title, of course, and also took home the Hodge Trophy after going 27-0 with a 96.3 percent bonus point rate.

“This past year, I had some of the toughest times I’ve ever had in my young life, and besides making the USA team for seniors, I won almost everything that I wanted to,” Mesenbrink said after winning the NCAA title back in March. “And I think that sums up exactly what I was saying with that quote, that no matter how many wins or things or amount of money or whatever infinite number of something that you can gain, that was not the point of all of it.

“And this year I really, really just wanted to enjoy it. I did not come to do my will, but to do the will of the one who sent me. And that’s kind of a summation of being out there, the people that are around me and this year.”

Five Penn State wrestlers previously entered the World Team Trials. PJ Duke, Joe Sealey, and Jayden James are in at 74 kilograms. And, Connor and Cole Mirasola are in at 125 kilograms. However, the Lions’ official Twitter account said Wednesday that Duke and Connor Mirasola will no longer compete in the event. It is not immediately clear why that is the case. Duke is definitely out. Connor Mirasola is in the pre-seeds. We’ll find out this morning if he makes weigh-ins.