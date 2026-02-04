Will Penn State have a Blue-White game in 2026? Here's what Matt Campbell said on Wednesday

STATE COLLEGE — What will the annual Penn State Blue-White game look like in the Matt Campbell era? After Wednesday, it’s still unclear. But, it sounds like it will be different than what many have become accustomed to.

“I am a huge believer in, anytime you have 15 practices, the unbelievable value of what spring practice has to look like, especially as you build a team,” Campbell said. “That’s critically important. And I think what I’ve always believed in that 15th practice is, what does that look like? I do think it’s critically important for us.

“Pat [Kraft] and I are deciding how we’ll do the Blue and White game and what that’ll look like. We will certainly do something. And that information will get out here, hopefully early next week, in terms of what that will look like. But, I think it’s really important for our kids to be in that stadium with our fans. I don’t want the first time that Rocco Becht throws a pass [at Beaver Stadium] to be his first game in there with fans.

Campbell, the new leader of the Penn State football program, did not always have a spring game while at Iowa State. And, he’s said in the past that he’s not sure it’s beneficial for his team to use one of just 15 spring practices in the public spotlight. But, the Blue-White game has a long history here, of course.

Thus, it appears there will be an event with the team at Beaver Stadium sometime in April. But what it will look like is currently anyone’s guess.

“I think it’s really important for this team to be able to get out there. And again, we’ve got a lot of guys coming off of injury. And so what does that look like? How do we go practice? But I think for our fan base to see us on that field, and for us to be able to be out in that stadium with our fans, before we play a game, is absolutely critically important.

“And so, we will certainly do something. What that will look like, probably, will be based a lot on our health and where we’re at at that point, and then making sure we do a great job of getting out there and getting great work. And you know, no matter what it is, we got to make sure we get value out of that 15 practice.”

