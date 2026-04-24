Will the Penn State Blue-White practice be on TV or the radio? Here's what we know

There will be no way to watch Saturday’s Penn State Blue-White practice unless you are at Beaver Stadium for the first spring finale of the Matt Campbell era. Due to ongoing construction at the venue, which is amid a $700 million renovation, neither TV nor radio broadcasts will be live from the event, which begins at 12:15 p.m. ET. There are sure to be plenty of social media clips, including ones from Blue-White Illustrated, to give you a glimpse of the action. And, BWI subscribers (join now for 50 percent off!) will be able to read live updates from our staff, who will be following the Lions’ workout from start to finish.

The lack of a broadcast option is surely a disappointment for some fans who cannot make the trip. Unfortunately for them, the decision is logical, if not mandatory. The area where TV trucks usually park to beam a video feed to your television provider or favorite streaming app is currently an active construction zone featuring big cranes, heavy equipment, and construction material. While a radio broadcast does not take up as much space, it still needs some, and space’s at a premium as construction will ramp back up immediately.

As for what you can expect from BWI, we will have updates on everything from the latest recruiting news to whatever happens on the field from start to finish. You will see updates in an article form (such as this) on the home page. And there will also be a running thread on the premium Lions Den message board.

The practice will start with stretching. It will then move on to individual work. Seven on seven action will follow. And then there will be live 11-on-11 scrimmage periods.

“We can’t waste a great practice,” Campbell said this week. “I think these are critical reps for our football team. So I kind of see the first 20-25 minutes like what normal practice would look like. A team stretch. And then obviously, get ourselves a little bit individual, inside run, a little bit of seven on seven. But then, you know, really, the bulk load of the rest of the day will be driving.

“We’ll get an opportunity to just continue to work on our football team and work on driving the football in different areas of the field. But, a lot like probably what you see of most spring games.”