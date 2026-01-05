WR Chase Sowell joins former teammates, commits to Penn State

Penn State has added former Iowa State wide receiver Chase Sowell.

A Class of 2022 prospect from Texas, Sowell will be attending his fourth school in the past five years. After signing with Colorado, he played in four games his freshman year before an injury knocked him out for the season, allowing him to redshirt.

Sowell then decided to transfer following a coaching change, heading to East Carolina for two seasons in 2023 and 2024. There, he totaled 81 receptions for 1,300 yards and four touchdowns. However, once again, a coaching change gave Sowell a reason to look around. That’s how he ended up joining Matt Campbell at Iowa State, picking the Cyclones over Florida.

In 12 games, Sowell emerged as the team’s second leading receiver behind another future Penn State receiver, Brett Eskildsen, totaling 32 receptions for 500 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a 65.3 overall offensive rating by PFF. He had a receiving grade of 66.5.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Sowell played at Atascocita High School. Colorado was the only Power Four school to offer the three-star prospect following his prep career.

Following two commitments on Saturday evening, Penn State added 13 more former Iowa State players on Sunday, including quarterback Rocco Becht. They also signed tight end Ben Brahmer and safety Marcus Neal, both of whom rank among the Top 100 players in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Sowell is ranked among the top wide receivers available in the portal, coming in at No. 51 nationally and No. 12 overall at the position. In addition to Eskildsen, Penn State also added freshman receiver Karon Brookins from Iowa State, giving the staff three new receivers after four from last year’s roster entered the transfer portal.