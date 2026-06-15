Penn State loses WR Jamir Dean following flip to Georgia

Penn State is back down to 20 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class following wide receiver Jamir Dean’s decision to flip to Georgia on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound receiver took an official visit to Georgia at the end of May. He followed that up with his official visit to Penn State two weekends ago, June 5-7. Head coach Matt Campbell and his staff were hopeful that his trip to State College would seal the deal for the Nittany Lions, but the lure to play for a top SEC program like Georgia was ultimately too much for the Alcoa, Tenn., native to pass up.

“It’s Georgia, man. You can’t really pass up on Georgia,” Dean told DawgsHQ reporter Jeremy Johnson.

He went on to add, “They’ve been good since Kirby [Smart] got there. It’s been consistent with them. They’ve been a top team. They’ve won two national championships. They’re always fighting to go to a national championship and win it.”

Last season, Dean totaled 53 receptions for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns during Alcoa’s state championship season. He then led the Tornadoes to a state championship in boys’ basketball as well and is now running the fastest times he’s ever posted on the track.

That success helped Dean make a big move in the rankings last month, climbing from outside the Top 500 to No. 226 in the Industry Rankings. He’s also the 35th-ranked receiver nationally.

The loss of Dean dropped Penn State multiple spots in the team recruiting rankings, with the Nittany Lions now ranked 20th overall in the 2027 class. Penn State has also now lost three commitments in the past week after cornerbacks Zachary Gleason and Semajay Robinson flipped their commitments to West Virginia and Virginia, respectively. Iowa native Landon Blum is now Penn State’s lone receiver in its 2027 recruiting class, although they are believed to be the team to beat with Alabama native DeShawn Hall.

Charles Power evaluates WR Jamir Dean

Charles Power: To start, he had a really big junior season. He went for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns playing for one of the best high school programs in Tennessee. You can see him win in multiple ways, starting off with his catch radius. He can win at the catch point and win in jump-ball situations. I think he tracks the ball really well. He made several highly difficult, over-the-shoulder catches on his junior film. Dean can also work the sideline or work the middle of the field. He works in the slot a little bit, but I think he has the ability of an outside wide receiver when you look at his physical traits and overall skill set.

I also really like his overall profile as an athlete. He’s a very good basketball player who can play above the rim. He’s a dunker who has shown the balance and change of direction that you often see from top receivers on the basketball court. On top of that, he’s having a fantastic start to his track season. It’s a really well-rounded track profile. He ran 10.8 [seconds] in the 100-meter earlier this week. He also ran a 21.99 [second] 200-meter, which is a fantastic time, and also has a 6-8 high jump. All of those marks are numbers I think he can maintain and even improve on. He could be a state finalist in those events.

When you look at his combination of frame, the production he shows on film, plus the multi-sport profile, there’s a ton to like about Jamir Dean.