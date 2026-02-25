2027 three-star RB Tristan Willis sets official visit to Purdue

As Cornell Ford steps into his new role on Purdue’s coaching staff as the running backs coach, he has identified several targets in the 2027 class that could be future members of the backfield in West Lafayette.

One such candidate is 2027 three-star C.E. King (Tx.) tailback Tristan Willis. The Texas native was first offered last summer and is now on the shortlist of running back prospects set to take an official visit with the Boilermakers.

The potential to step into a role early in West Lafayette is intriguing for the three-star running back, as well as learning under the tutelage of Ford, with whom he has a strong relationship.

“What stands out to me about Purdue is the opportunity to get on the field early and make an impact. If that’s where I go, I feel like I can play a lot as a freshman and compete right away,” Willis said.

“Me and Coach Ford have a great relationship. That’s my guy. We talk a lot, and it’s real not just football, but life too,” Willis said.

Purdue has been drawn to his all-around skillset, where he can do a little bit of everything. As a runner, Willis has been effective while making the most of his opportunities, rushing for 1,541 yards and 22 touchdowns, while averaging 7.0 yards per attempt over the last two seasons.

That production was while he was a part of a loaded Shadow Creek (Tx.) offense, which featured Texas wide receiver signee Chris Stewart, Georgia wide receiver commit Aden Starling, and four-star 2028 receiver Jaylen Addai.

“They like that I’m a true three-down back. I can run between the tackles, catch out of the backfield, and pass protect. I feel like in their scheme. I shouldn’t have to come off the field,” Willis said.

Among the other schools recruiting Willis the hardest include Kansas, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, TCU, Arizona and Missouri. Along with his trip to West Lafayette, Willis also has official visits booked to TCU and Georgia Tech on the docket.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to choose the best situation for me coming in as a freshman somewhere I can develop, compete, and succeed on and off the field,” Willis said.

Willis is one of three 2027 running backs who will take an official visit to Purdue this cycle, at the moment, joining Warren Central (Ind.) standout Keyon Thomas and Santaluces (Fla.) running back Kelsey Gerald. Purdue has also extended offers to 2027 tailbacks TJ Lewis (Bolingbrook, Ill.), Delijah Matthews (Midwest City, Okla.), Da’Jon Talley Rhodes (Washington, DC), SaRod Baker (DeSoto, Tx.), Isaiah Stephens (Sheridan, Ark.), and Jeremiah Stonewall (Crete, Ill.), among others.