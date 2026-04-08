6-8 and rising: OL Jude McCoskey making his mark up front

At 6-8, 320-pounds, it’s difficult not to notice Jude McCoskey. The senior hopes to put that size to use in the fall for a re-tooled Purdue offensive line.

“Being 6’8″ with a long wingspan definitely helps,” he said.

McCoskey and his rangy frame have spent most of the spring working with the No. 1 line at left tackle. But that spot figures to be filled in the fall by Joey Tanona, who has been limited this spring as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Still, McCoskey has made strides.

“Hopefully, helping the team as much as I possibly can—wherever that is,” said McCoskey. “Whether that’s starting at left or right (tackle), whether that’s at guard—whatever I need to do. I just want to help the team as much as I can.”

McCoskey feels he’s versatile, able to play the left and right side. This past season, he was used almost exclusively as an extra lineman on the left side, playing 48 snaps over eight games–according to PFF.

“I think I’m coachable, able to listen to details,” he added. “I’ve still got a long way to go—probably need to improve 99 percent of my game—but with the guys we have and the coaching, the sky’s the limit.”

Barry Odom and Co., have imported six portal linemen: Nuku Mafi (Oklahoma State); Micah Banuelos (USC); Makai Saina (USC); Jatavius Shivers (South Carolina); Boaz Stanley (South Carolina). The unit also welcomes back key veterans in Tanona, Ethan Trent and Marques Easley.

“The better you are up front and if you really can run the football, that opens everything up,” said Odom. “And I don’t know that we ever got to that point last year consistently that we were able to do that. So that’s one of our missions. We’re trying to get where we can run the football. And if we can do those things, then that makes the throw game a little bit easier and takes some pressure off of some areas that maybe we weren’t able to get accomplished last year.”

Purdue was No. 14 in the Big Ten in rushing in 2025 (126.4 ypg).

Stitching it all together is new line coach Zach Crabtree, who arrived from Fresno State.

“I think we’re developing depth—guys who can compete for positions,” said Crabtree. “That pushes everyone in the room. When you’ve got a really good player behind you and you’re a really good player, it makes you come out every day and hold the standard. That’s exciting to see—where we’re headed, the depth and development we’ve built. It’s fun to be a part of.”

McCoskey began his career in his home town of Terre Haute, Ind. (South High), playing for Indiana State his first two seasons and making 20 starts while playing in 22 games. He transferred to Tulane after the 2024 season but left after a few weeks for Purdue.

“Indiana State was awesome,” said McCoskey. “I’m from Terre Haute, so it was a blessing to be there in front of family and friends. Tulane was a tremendous opportunity—it helped me mature more than I expected. Being 12 hours away from home for the longest time I ever had really helped me grow as a person.

“Then when I had the chance to come here, I couldn’t pass it up. My dream growing up was to play Big Ten football, especially at Purdue in my home state.”

McCoskey is living the dream.

“He’s very vocal and brings out the best in everyone,” said Mafi. “Him, Ethan Trent, Micah—all of us feed off each other’s energy.”