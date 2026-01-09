AD Mike Bobinski confident Purdue gaining traction in rev-share era

Purdue has won three football games the last two seasons. But you won’t see AD Mike Bobinski sweat as Boilermaker football staffers feverishly work the portal to build a 2026 roster.

“I think we’re making really good progress,” said Bobinski during a gathering with reporters on Friday. “I think we’ve been really competitive in the environment. I know Coach (Barry) Odom feels like we have made acquisitions that will help us from a competitive standpoint, and they still have plenty of resources available to continue through the conclusion of that period.”

The portal has been open for seven days, starting on Jan. 2. And it will close Jan. 16. So far, Purdue has commitments from 15 players–with more to come. Purdue is using revenue share money to augment a program that went 2-10 in 2025 during Odom’s maiden voyage.

Schools can fund rev share up to $20.5 million, which Purdue is. And Bobinski says the football program is earmarked receive “in the 70-plus percent range” of Purdue’s rev share loot for the 2025-26 season.

“So, from a revenue share perspective, we’re in a really good spot,” said Bobinski.

On top of that, Bobinski said Odom opted to hold back $6-7 million while building last year’s roster that he can utilize now.

“Part of that is attributed to what I think was some really intelligent decision-making on their part a year ago, where they chose to not over-invest on what they felt was available at that point in time,” said Odom. “They said, ‘You know, we’re gonna make what we believe are the very best decisions we can make,’ and in doing so they were able to reserve a fair amount of resources that we can now apply to this period. So, we’ve really, I think, advanced ourselves through all of that.”

MORE: If Indiana can do it, why not Purdue? AD Mike Bobinski weighs in

That’s the hope for a program that has gone 7-29 the last three years and is riding an 18-game losing streak. How would Bobinski characterize Odom’s debut, that saw Purdue finish with 10 consecutive losses?

“Struggle, obviously,” he said. “I think, absent competitive results, there was absolutely a really solid foundation being put in place. Coach Odom is such a fundamentally sound coach, experienced. He knows what it looks like. He knows exactly what it will take to win, and he continued to reinforce those fundamental values, that fundamental sense of how we need to be put together as a program, what will work here at Purdue.”

Has rev share been the equalizer that Bobinski expected it to be?

“I think we’re still in early days, to be honest with you,” said Bobinski. “The system has not yet fully evolved around college athletics as it was intended to and part of that was because the decision for approval of the settlement didn’t come until June (of 2025) for a July 1 launch. And so what’s happened is the College Sports Commission, the entity that now on behalf of the four conferences and the NCAA is actually running the terms of the settlement, wasn’t really fully built out or ready to go by a long shot on July 1.

“We won’t really see a real year of what this new system is going to look like probably until ’27-28. I think ’26-27 will still be somewhat distorted by the front loading in ’25, the reserving of dollars that many of us were able to accomplish. So, I think that it’ll take a while for this whole thing to settle in.”

Purdue also has an in-house mechanism to help attract players called Boiler BrandWorks, which facilitates NIL agreements.

“It’s where we try to partner with as many local companies as we can, the ones that maybe aren’t working with Purdue sports properties but actually have an interest in being involved with Purdue,” said Bobinski. “And it’s been reasonably successful.”

BrandWorks has taken the place of the school’s independent collective: Boilermaker Alliance, which was shuttered last summer.

“It was our plan all along that when the settlement took place that we didn’t believe that collectives in our particular circumstance would serve a valuable purpose,” said Bobinski. “And it was a very difficult sell to the Purdue donor base to provide funds to the collective. It was not a rousing fundraising success.”

This new rev share era has seen the rise of some non-traditional powers, including schools like Indiana, Texas Tech and Ole Miss–all College Football Playoff teams in 2025. It offers hopes for others. If IU can do it, why can’t Purdue?

“I just think it’s healthy for the environment that other people have opportunities to rise up now in this new world,” said Bobinski. “It’s a good thing. Gives people like us at Purdue an opportunity to believe that, hey, we get our business right, if we recruit the right group of young people, we coach them well, we develop them well, we have every reason to believe that we can find our way into that world, also. And that’s our goal for sure.”

Bobinski pledges his allegiance to Odom, who signed a six-year deal worth at least $39 million after being lured from UNLV. Odom’s salary started at $6 million and tops out at $7.25 million. Bobinski does not want to make another quick coaching change after pulling the plug on Ryan Walters after two years.

“That would be something that I hope we don’t ever revisit again,” said Bobinski. “The circumstances dictated it and my judgment was that we needed to make that move a year ago. Not anxious to ever have to do that again.”

Odom will face a less daunting schedule in 2026, not having to play Ohio State, Michigan or Oregon. Still, games with Indiana, Notre Dame and Penn State loom.

“I have no doubt that this will be an ultimately successful endeavor under Coach Odom’s leadership,” said Bobinski. “I literally have no doubt about that whatsoever. We’re going to do it a way that’s going to be sustainable.”

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel