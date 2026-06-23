After a year on his own, Purdue's Caden Pierce excited to have a team again

For Caden Pierce, the past few weeks have not just been about acclimating to a new team, but also relishing again being on a team.

It was a bit of an unconventional past year for the new Boilermaker forward after he spent last season divorced from his Princeton team while finishing out his degree and going through the transfer process during what will count as a redshirt year.

He maintained friendships and such with his former teammates, but they were his former teammates. When they went to practice every day, Pierce went his own way. He didn’t have coaches, as Princeton moved on from its former Ivy League Player of the Year.

Pierce was on his own.

“That was honestly the most difficult part for me,” Pierce said this week, his third in Purdue’s program. “Early on, I realized, ‘All right, if I’m going to continue to train at a high level, which I did, it’s all on me.’ I no longer had a strength coach or a G.A. or a coach telling me to get in the gym, or a head coach telling me what to do. It was all on me.

“At first, I struggled with the time-management aspect of that, but I’m a really disciplined person. I eventually had a really structured schedule. It was almost like clockwork for me.”

Pierce worked several times per week with a trainer out of Staten Island. He carried out a conditioning program drawn up by a trainer from back home in Chicagoland. And he periodically hopped a train to Manhattan for invite-only pickup games at the New York Athletic Club, just across the street from Central Park. He lifted regularly and shot jumpers at available facilities. And throughout, he emphasized allowing routine aches and pains to heal, which isn’t always a luxury players have in-season.

But it wasn’t until Pierce latched on with USA Basketball’s 3×3 organization — he played for its 23-and-under World Cup team in China in September — that he had actual teammates.

Until he arrived at Purdue earlier this month.

Now, the 22-year-old is one of Purdue’s oldest players and maybe its most accomplished, but also isn’t in all that different a situation than the slew of freshmen around him.

“It is a little weird, honestly,” Pierce said, “… because the first few days, that’s kind of how I felt. I was like, ‘Man, I’m going into my freshman year again.’

“I was doing all the stuff with the freshmen, orientation, evals and things like that. But it’s a little different in the sense that I’ve been in college basketball for three years and I’ve been around it for a long time. I know what’s right and what’s wrong, what’s good to do and what’s not good to do. Mentally, that’s always been my edge, and even in a new program I think I can come in and be a calming presence, even though I haven’t been here for a long time.”

It’s starting to click. Monday afternoon, Pierce could be seen commanding a huddle mid-drill. After practice, associate head coach P.J. Thompson sought Pierce out to recognize a particularly strong day.

“Caden’s been awesome,” Thompson said. “Just his overall basketball experiences, I think, have shown. Obviously, it’s an adjustment when you go from one school and one system to another system, but his experiences, his understanding of how to play hard, his rebounding, and then just understanding that he’s been in competitive college practices before, so that adjustment hasn’t been as big as you get when you have 18-year-olds.”

HOW CADEN PIERCE MIGHT FIT AT PURDUE

Pierce was recruited to play forward but Purdue has spent early practices toying with different arrangements for both him and fellow presumed forward Jack Benter, each of whom might be able to flex out to the wing some as part of bigger lineups or simply play outside the construct of traditional positions.

“They’ve allowed me a lot of freedom because, I’m a little bit of a different player than they’ve had in the past,” Pierce said. “They might not necessarily know where I’m going to fit perfectly.”

That said, Pierce cites rebounding as his strength as a player, an asset Purdue will want to leverage, as that element might be the Boilermakers’ biggest question on paper. The fifth-year senior prides himself on defensive versatility, too, and is more athletic than most of the bigger forwards Purdue’s had. So Pierce could be a stark contrast to past seasons and an interesting schematic asset given his switchable profile on defense and versatility on offense.

Pierce grew up a point guard, before growing into the now-6-foot-7, 225-pounder who averaged 16.6 points and 9.2 rebounds as a sophomore at Princeton before an injury-marred 11.2-point, 7.2-rebound junior season.

In the Ivy, Pierce played forward, but in a Princeton-style Princeton offense, he generally acted as the 5 man offensively due to the nature of the system and personnel around him, operating offensively in the middle of the floor, high-post extended. Playing next to size like Daniel Jacobsen‘s might be new, but this is a new Purdue ensemble, with Pierce and Benter’s flexibility being one of the most distinct changes.

“Our job is to always adjust to our personnel,” Thompson said. “Our personnel with those two guys takes me back to the days of (Vincent Edwards), and it was just different. They can come off ball screens, they can set ball screens, they can come off (dribble handoff) actions. They’re so versatile. They can drive the basketball. They’re not post-up guys. They both can really play out of closeouts. They both can pass.”

Princeton film: What Caden Pierce might bring to Purdue