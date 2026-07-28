After decade at Purdue, Mike Bobinski knows it is time to pass baton

Mike Bobinski could have stayed as Purdue athletic director.

His contract ran through 2028. College athletics remains in the midst of perhaps its greatest transformation, and few athletic directors have as much institutional knowledge as the man who has guided Purdue since 2016.

But, Bobinski knew.

“It was just time,” he said on Monday during a media roundtable Q&A session.

That realization didn’t arrive overnight. In fact, Bobinski admits he was ready to step away three years ago.

Instead, he stayed.

When Mung Chiang became Purdue president in 2023, the timing wasn’t right for another major leadership change. College athletics was entering the revenue-sharing era. Name, image and likeness was reshaping roster construction. The transfer portal had become free-agency. Stability mattered.

“When President Chiang came in, he said, ‘Hey, with the way the world’s changing, me being new as president, I would really like for you to stick around and help us get through and get into this new era,'” Bobinski recalled.

He agreed, signing a contract extension through 2028.

But, even then, Bobinski knew the date on paper wouldn’t be the date in reality.

“I said very clearly to the board and to President Chiang, ‘In no world am I working ’til 2028 in this job. That is not going to happen.'”

So, the countdown began, as Bobinski announced in June he would be stepping down at the end of 2026.

On Dec. 31, Bobinski’s tenure as Purdue athletic director officially will end after more than 10 years. If all goes according to plan, his successor likely will be hired in August, creating several months of overlap before the hand-off.

For perhaps the first time in his career, Bobinski will no longer be the person making the final call. He’ll be the one helping someone else make them.

Passing the baton

Transitions rarely happen this way in college athletics.

More often than not, athletic directors leave abruptly, and successors are asked to learn while simultaneously making decisions. Bobinski believes Purdue has a better plan.

“If you can get somebody here right around the beginning of September, so they see basically the entire fall, the entire football season, they’re getting fully exposed to everything that happens in the rhythm of the year here,” he said. “That would be best instead of joining midstream.”

The overlap would allow the new athletic director to experience football Saturdays, volleyball season, Olympic sports competition and the early stages of basketball season before officially taking over in 2027.

The new AD will make the decisions once aboard. But Bobinski won’t simply disappear after introducing the new boss. For a few months, he’ll become the department’s guide.

Next leader

Bobinski won’t have a vote in choosing his replacement.

The search, assisted by executive search firm DHR Global, is being overseen by interim president Mitch Daniels along with Board of Trustees chairman Gary Lehman and vice chairman Mike Klipsch.

Bobinski says he has stayed out of the process.

He acknowledges Purdue has at least one internal candidate, widely believed to be deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Ken Halpin, but otherwise has left the search to those charged with making the decision. Bobinski does know what qualities matter.

“Having some financial acumen and experience is really important,” Bobinski said. “Having a really strong external focus, trying to understand where revenue opportunities exist and how to attack them and turn them from opportunities into realities.”

That description reflects the changing nature of the job. Today’s athletic director is no longer simply overseeing coaches and facilities.

The next leader will be expected to drive fundraising, maximize revenue, navigate NIL and revenue sharing, manage increasingly complex budgets and prepare Purdue for whatever comes next in an industry that seems to reinvent itself every offseason.

Football experience may help. Business experience may matter even more.

Unique challenge

The search comes with an unusual wrinkle.

Purdue also is looking for a permanent university president after Chiang departed for Northwestern and Daniels returned on an interim basis. Whoever accepts the athletic director position won’t know who ultimately will become the university’s long-term leader–and new boss. Bobinski doesn’t view that as a major concern.

“Purdue will not hire a next president that doesn’t have a really strong appreciation for the role athletics plays and can play in the future at Purdue,” he said.

Bobinski expects athletics to remain a priority regardless of who occupies Hovde Hall.

How much say does Matt Painter have?

One question surrounding the search has centered on Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter. As arguably the university’s highest-profile employee, does Painter have significant influence over the hiring?

Bobinski says Painter’s opinion matters. But that’s different than making the decision.

“I think the Board and Mitch have the big voice,” Bobinski said. “But I think it’s important that Matt, for sure, Barry (Odom), for sure … And I know they’ve had a chance to express their thoughts and their opinions, as they should.”

Painter, Bobinski added, likely doesn’t want the responsibility that comes with being the final decision-maker.

“I don’t think he wants to be a decision-maker,” said Bobinski.

Looking ahead

Bobinski leaves behind a department that has experienced significant highs.

Painter has elevated Purdue basketball into one of the nation’s premier programs, culminating in 2024 with the school’s first national championship game appearance since 1969.

Volleyball, baseball, wrestling, golf and numerous Olympic sports have enjoyed sustained success. Football has experienced both exhilarating highs and difficult lows, prompting the recent hiring of Odom to lead another rebuilding effort.

But Bobinski also exits at perhaps the most uncertain moment college athletics has ever faced. Revenue sharing. NIL. Congressional involvement. Conference expansion. New governance models. The next athletic director won’t inherit a finished blueprint.

He or she will help write it.

No plans to slow down

As for Bobinski? Retirement doesn’t sound much like retirement.

“After going in this world at this pace for this long, I’m not going to turn everything off,” he said. “There’s no way.”

He doesn’t know exactly what comes next. Maybe consulting. Maybe another role in sports.

Maybe something entirely different.

What he does know is that after years of navigating one of the most demanding jobs in college athletics, he’s earned the chance to pause before deciding.

“I will find something to occupy my time,” he said. “I’m not completely out of gas yet.”

For now, though, there is one final responsibility: Help Purdue’s next athletic director get ready for a job Bobinski knows better than anyone—and then step aside, confident the baton has been passed.

MORE: Purdue athletic director search expected to accelerate as interviews loom

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