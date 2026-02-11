After road meltdown, Purdue survives Nebraska in overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. — After dominating for 30 minutes or so, then blowing a 20-point lead and having to play OT, Purdue escaped Nebraska by the skin of its teeth Tuesday night in LIncoln, winning 80-77 on Oscar Cluff’s bucket with 5.2 seconds left in overtime.

Purdue made four threes before the first media timeout of the first half and stifled Nebraska’s offense en route to jumping out to a 14-1 lead.

Its lead peaked at 17 in the final minute on Smith’s pick-six steal off one of Nebraska’s uncharacteristic seven first-half turnovers. Purdue dominated the glass from the outset, with 10 second-chance points in the first half to show for it.

An 18-2 Nebraska run in the second half, however, brought a 20-point Purdue lead down to just five with seven minutes to play, but two clutch threes by CJ Cox and another by Jack Benter helped Purdue close out a pivotal win in the Big Ten race. Benter’s offensive rebounding in the final minutes loomed large.

Fletcher Loyer scored 14. Braden Smith went for 13, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn grabbed 15 rebounds and Oscar Cluff 11.

At the end of regulation, the foul line killed Purdue, as Smith missed a one-and-one, Loyer split a pair and Cox missed a pair.