After three-game losing streak, Purdue gets right in blowout win at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. —For one day at least, Purdue got right.

The 11th-ranked Boilermakers snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday afternoon, dominating struggling Maryland in a 93-63 win.

Fletcher Loyer scored 21 first-half points and made 5-of-7 threes and Braden Smith added 14 and made 4-of-5 first-half threes as the visitors led by as many as 25 before halftime. Loyer finished with 29 and Smith 19.

Maryland’s David Coit, who’s scored 40 or more twice this season and 30 or more