An Oiler? A Colt? A Ram? Jim Everett's wild and crazy NFL draft day 40 years ago

The NFL draft was here, and Jim Everett was gonna have a party. All his teammates were invited to his place at 313 Waterfront Condominiums in the Levee.

“We had a keg going,” said Everett. “It was happening.”

Fresh off a golden two-year run that earned him a spot in Purdue’s “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” Everett knew he wouldn’t be the No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 draft. That honor was a foregone conclusion, with Tampa Bay assured of taking Bo Jackson. But Everett was thought to be a top 5 selection–at the least.

As the keg was pumped and Solo cups filled and passed around, Everett settled in thinking he was going to the Colts, who had traded up with New Orleans from No. 6 to No. 4 with hopes of selecting Purdue’s No. 11.

It didn’t happen.

Despite having Warren Moon, Houston shocked by tabbing Everett No. 3 overall–the highest any Purdue player ever has been drafted. The Colts’ brass was left breathless, mocked for a short-sighted pre-draft trade that failed to land them their target.

Now, 40 years later–and on the eve of the NFL draft–Everett still seems a bit dazed how it all unfolded.

WANTED MAN

Jim Everett was Purdue’s BMOC in the mid-1980s. A 6-5 quarterback with striking looks, an impish grin and an arm that made the heart of NFL execs skip. He was smart, too: An industrial engineer.

Everett was the total package who contemplated going pro after a breakout 1984 season that saw Purdue beat Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan en route to the Peach Bowl. And Everett became a star along the way after waiting three years.

“I did (think of leaving for the NFL),” Everett said.

But the Big Ten granted Everett, Chuck Long and Jack Trudeau an extra year of eligibility because it altered how it granted redshirts. And under the new formula, all qualified for an extra year.

“If they didn’t make the rule change, all three of us were going pro,” said Everett.

Everett was hearing he probably would have been a mid-round pick in the 1985. So, by returning for a fifth college season, he could augment his status, make a Heisman run and build on his big 1984 while pushing for another bowl. The hype was building.

“I took out a $1 million insurance policy with Lloyd’s of London,” said Everett. “It cost me $8,000.”

The 1985 season didn’t unfold like a storybook.

Much was expected when the season dawned for a program coming off an 8-4 record and Peach Bowl appearance. Everett led a parade of future NFLers that included Rod Woodson, Cris Dishman, Ray Wallace and Rodney Carter.

Purdue’s opener at Pitt was moved from September 7 to August 31 to accommodate an ESPN prime-time television broadcast. A national audience tuned to watch the Boilermakers drop a 31-30 decision after Leon Burtnett went for two points and the win with 49 seconds … and failed after Everett–who passed for 398 yards–misfired to wide open tight end Jack Beery.

”We had the right play. It was a great call,” said Burtnett. ”We just didn’t execute. That was tough. We made a great comeback, good enough to win.’’

It was a portent of things to come during a 5-6 season that fell way short of expectations.

“Disappointing,” said Everett, who played much of 1985 with a bad right elbow hurt on the turf of the Metrodome.

Everett quickly turned the page and began draft prep.

“When spring came, Leon hired me as a graduate assistant coaching quarterbacks,” said Everett. “I didn’t finish (my MBA) at Purdue—I finished at Pepperdine—but I started there, helping the quarterbacks, working with guys like Doug Downing and Jeff Huber, and even helping recruit Jeff George later on. I was also working out and getting ready for the draft.”

Everett worked out for scouts and was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 1986 draft. The other QB NFL scouts desired: Iowa’s Chuck Long—the 1985 Heisman runner-up.

“Me, Jack Beery and Bruce King drove to Florida for spring break,” said Everett. “The Falcons wanted to meet with me, so we stopped and I met with their coach, Dan Henning. I wasn’t his type of quarterback.”

Too bad for Henning.

The Oilers picked No. 3, but they had no need at quarterback with Moon on the roster after arriving from the CFL. So, the Colts traded up with New Orleans from No. 6 to No. 4 with the intent to tab Everett–and believed Houston would pass on Everett.

“It looked like I would be a Colt,” said Everett.

The 1986 draft opened as everyone thought: Jackson to the Buccaneers. With the Falcons on the clock, pundits still thought Everett may be the choice. But Atlanta went with Oklahoma defensive tackle Tony Casillas.

Next up: Houston, which was expected to select Alabama defensive end Jon Hand. Or would it?

“My agent, Marvin Demoff, had worked out a deal with the Colts,” said Everett. “I was gonna make $4 million on a four-year contract.”

Instead, Oilers GM Ladd Herzeg tabbed Everett after no trade could be worked out with the Colts, who called the Oilers’ bluff and got burned. Indianapolis didn’t get its man and pivoted to Hand.

“My phone rang, and it was the Houston GM,” said Everett. “Then (Oilers coach) Jerry Glanville got on the phone and asked if I could get on a plane at noon for Houston.

Houston always intended to trade Everett.

“Back then, there were a lot of behind-the-scenes dealings,” said Everett.

Everett had had no pre-draft conversations with the Oilers.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Everett. “No one thought they’d pick me because they had Warren Moon.”

So, Everett packed his bags and drove his Pontiac Grand Am to the Indianapolis airport and flew to Houston, where he worked out all summer with the team. But when camp opened, Everett held out with no contract.

“They offered me four years, $2 million—half of what the Colts deal was,” said Everett. “Then they launched a media campaign saying I was holding out like John Elway (with the Colts in 1983). That wasn’t true, but there was no social media or real way to push back then.”

(Story continues below photo)

After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Oilers in 1986, Jim Everett was traded to the Rams. (Lou Capozzola)

Teams began to inquire about Everett.

“Green Bay called and said they’d trade for me and start me immediately—even against the ’85 Bears,” said Everett, laughing.” But contract negotiations stalled. Then San Francisco and the Rams got involved.”

And Los Angeles is where Everett landed in deal that didn’t happen until mid-September after the season had started. Houston received Pro Bowl guard Kent Hill, defensive end William Fuller, the Rams’ first-round pick in the 1987 NFL Draft, a first-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft, and a fifth-round pick in 1987. That deal became known as “The Everett Trade.”

“I was back home in Albuquerque,” said Everett. “I had spent time in Houston working out on my own dime, then went to Hawaii for a bit to train, then returned home.”

Everett had hatched a contingency plan in case his holdout lasted all of 1986.

“I called Dick Dauch,” said Everett. “He’s a Purdue guy. He was working at Chrysler, and I was like, ‘Dick, I might have to hold out all year and enter the draft next year (1987). And if I do, can I come work for you?’ He said he had a job for me for like $35,000. I’m like, ‘I have to do something.’

“Dick told me to do what I needed to do, to know he had me. I was an industrial engineer. He said he had work for me. So, that was really cool to have an alumni connection like that.”

But Everett would not be needing a Swatch, Izod or boat shoes.

“My agent called and said the Rams deal was happening,” said Everett.

Everett got a four-year deal for $2.6 million with incentives that could push it closer to $4 million.

“Less guaranteed than the Colts deal, but it was a better team,” said Everett.

Two seasons into their incarnation in Indianapolis, the Colts weren’t very good at the time. It was a rebuilding situation for a franchise whose quarterback spot was in tatters with Art Schlicter and Mike Pagel gone from 1985. The front office traded for Gary Hogeboom and drafted Illinois’ Jack Trudeau in the second round in 1986. (Indy opened 0-13, fired Rod Dowhower and hired Ron Meyer, who was headed to coach Purdue after Burtnett was fired; Fred Akers was hired.)

Everett enjoyed a 12-year NFL career, throwing for 34,837 yards, 203 TDs and leading the league in TD passes twice. It was a stable and successful pro career they belied its uneven origins.

“It was a whirlwind,” said Everett.” At 22, I felt like I got a PhD in how the NFL works—contracts, trades, leverage, all of it. It was eye-opening. But it all turned out well.”