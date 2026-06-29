Andy Standifer’s mission at Purdue: Protect, serve and connect

By the time Andy Standifer says, “I put my pants on the same way you do, one leg at a time,” you understand the point is bigger than the line.

The former Purdue football player is a captain now, one of three in Purdue’s police department, a longtime officer who oversees patrol and dispatch responsibilities and who has spent much of his career in and around the rhythms of a college campus.

He has worked night shift for most of his years, traveled with Purdue football, now travels with Purdue men’s basketball, and has seen enough hard things in law enforcement to know that a badge can create distance before a conversation even begins.

So, he tries to close that distance.

“I think that’s what I enjoy the most, is to be able to relate person to person instead of uniform to person,” said Standifer.

For Standifer, the job has never been only about enforcing rules. It has been about helping people through bad moments, talking to people in crisis and, when possible, letting students and athletes see the person behind the uniform. That instinct has shaped a career that began far from the Purdue command center along Martin Jischke Drive.

A long-snapper

Standifer graduated from Purdue in December 1999 after playing in the 2000 Outback Bowl. For a short time, he worked at Cary Home in Lafayette. Then he spent about a year and a half in Illinois doing construction work for his uncle before a job opened in his hometown of North Judson, Ind. He returned there in 2001 and became a police officer.

In North Judson, there were only four officers on the department. Sometimes, Standifer worked 12 hours alone, learning quickly how to rely on county and state officers when something got bigger than one person could handle. It was the kind of start that gives an officer responsibility before comfort. You learn to make decisions. You learn to stay ready. You learn that something always happens.

After three years, he came to Purdue in 2004.

Back home in West Lafayette

Standifer started as a patrol officer, spent a year on days and then moved to nights, where he stayed for 17 years. The schedule became the backbone of his career. Along the way, he served as lieutenant of training and operations for about a year and a half.

But when the office role no longer fit with the working life of his canine companion, he dropped rank all the way back to officer. From there, he climbed again—sergeant, lieutenant, then captain in 2023.

That path says something about how he sees the work. Advancement mattered, but not more than purpose.

Now, at nearly 50, Standifer sits near the top of the department’s structure. Purdue’s police department is larger than many people assume, slotted for 45 sworn officers with 43 currently in place, plus a dispatch center. Standifer oversees patrol and dispatch, a broad portfolio that touches daily campus life and major event planning alike.

On football Saturdays, that means the command post high in the press box, where police, fire and other agencies coordinate responses across Ross-Ade Stadium. If something goes wrong in the stands, on the concourse or outside the gates, that room becomes the nerve center. Officers are directed where they need to go. Information moves fast. Problems are solved in real time.

For years, though, Standifer’s role on game days looked very different.

Not long after arriving at Purdue, he began traveling with the football team. He started in the Joe Tiller era and kept going for 17 years, never missing a game. His work was not glamorous. It was detail work, presence work, trust work. He made sure players and coaches got where they needed to be, coordinated with local escorts, watched hotel access, handled issues quietly and served as a bridge between athletics and law enforcement.

The most important part of that role often happened in the margins.

Standifer got to know Tiller not just as a former player but as a person. Standifer speaks about him with the kind of respect reserved for people who changed the way you think. Tiller, he says, was not only a football coach but a mental-performance coach before most people would have used that language. He taught players to do the little things right, to expect to win and to keep perspective in hard moments.

“Coach Tiller was a great coach on the football field, but I think he was a better mental performance coach than anything,” said Standifer.

Standifer remembers one of the most difficult moments of his playing career, bad snaps in the 1998 Alamo Bowl. Tiller did not scream. He simply told him he would no longer snap on punts but would stay in on extra points and field goals. It was a correction, but also a statement of trust. For Standifer, that mattered.

Standifer would later spend long stretches of time with Tiller off the field, too, even helping drive Tiller’s motor home back from Wyoming in the summer. Over time, the relationship extended to Tiller’s family. The bond became personal, lasting.

Cavalcade of coaches

Standifer talks warmly about Danny Hope, too, calling him a player’s coach who fought for his guys.

“People wanted to play for him because they knew that he had their back,” said Standifer.

And he remembers Darrell Hazell as genuine, welcoming and inclusive.

“Coach Hazell was a very good person,” said Standifer.

Jeff Brohm, he says, was different in style—more all business on game day, deeply focused on football itself—but equally clear in his way.

“Football was football,” said Standifer. “That’s where his focus was.”

Standifer respected that. In his line of work, knowing someone’s rhythm matters. Some days are for conversation. Some are not.

That understanding followed him into basketball.

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Standifer serves and protects Purdue basketball on the road.

Protecting Painter

Last year, in what Standifer describes as a strange twist of timing, he had one of the lowest moments of his life and one of the highest on the same day. He had met with school administrators and decided his high school coaching run at Benton Central High was ending. Two hours later, he got an email from Purdue men’s basketball coach Matt Painter’s staff asking to meet about traveling with the team.

“He’s a great person,” Standifer said of Painter. “That entire staff is phenomenal.”

Athletics has always meant something to Standifer. He coached high school football for nine years, four as an assistant and five as a head coach. The chance to remain connected to sports—and to student-athletes—felt significant.

So, he took on a new role with basketball.

Traveling with the team comes with familiar responsibilities: bus timing, hotel awareness, crowd management, safety. But basketball also introduced him to a different kind of visibility. Fans waiting outside hotels for autographs. Tight hallways. Quick turnarounds. The need to subtly create space without disrupting the players’ routines.

Standifer talks about Painter with appreciation, describing him as welcoming, direct and grounded. He says the same about the staff and players. In a role where an outsider can easily feel like an outsider, he says he never did.

That matters to him because belonging—and helping others feel it—has become central to how he thinks about leadership.

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Changing times

The campus around Standifer has changed, he says. Students still party, still make mistakes, still need help. But he thinks the biggest shift is social. More communication happens through texts and apps, less face to face. More students stay in. Fewer interact directly unless they have to. Standifer, who prefers conversation in person, notices the loss.

“Now most kids stay in and they don’t do face-to-face conversations,” said Standifer.

Still, he keeps showing up in rooms where students are. Every semester, he speaks to Purdue’s sports teams. He explains who he is and what his office does. He tries to lower the temperature before a problem ever arises. He wants students to know there is a human being under the badge.

That desire to reach people has expanded beyond police work.

Think Great Be Great

In August 2023, Standifer began posting on social media short reflections under the phrase “Think Great Be Great.” What began as a personal outlet turned into something larger. He says life forced him to think differently, to find ways through pain and uncertainty without letting those things define him.

Writing became part of that process. So did reflection. So did the discipline of searching for good inside bad situations.

Eventually, Standifer became a certified mental performance coach.

“If you don’t have something to give, you can’t give it,” he said.

The message is simple but not simplistic: What you think shapes what you become. Preparation starts in the mind before it ever appears in action. Confidence can be trained. Perspective can be practiced.

Self-talk matters.

Standifer applies that philosophy everywhere. As an officer driving to work, he used to run scenarios in his head: If this happens, how will I respond? If that goes wrong, what is the next move? Mental rehearsal, he says, is useful for athletes, first responders, parents, leaders—anyone whose choices affect other people.

Standifer’s online reflections turned into a journal project called “The Be Great 90 Day Journal,” with help from his girlfriend, Haley, who assisted in assemble it into a finished product. He hopes it helps people the same way the writing helped him: not by erasing difficulty, but by teaching them how to move through it.

For all the talk of positivity, Standifer is not naive about what police work contains. He does not dwell publicly on the worst calls. He mentions a double-fatal crash that happened just two weeks into his career. He talks about narcotics work and the sadness of watching addiction hollow out lives. He has stories, plenty of them, but he does not tell them for effect. Some things, he suggests, do not need to be reopened once they have been survived.

MORE: Follow Standifer on Instagram and Facebook.

A father

At home, Standifer’s world is shaped by his four boys—Connor, Andrew, Ethan and Ryan. One has already started charting his own path, leaving college football behind to pursue firefighting. The others are still coming up through school and sports. Fatherhood, like coaching and policing, has taught Standifer that people need consistency more than speeches. They need someone who shows them how to respond when life stops following the script.

Maybe that is why his voice sounds the same whether he is talking about a former coach, a student-athlete, a campus crowd or his own kids. The theme does not really change. Character matters. Presence matters. The way you carry yourself in hard moments matters.

“I’m a very what-you-see-is-what-you-get kind of person,” said Standifer.

In a profession often defined from the outside by uniforms, ranks and emergencies, Standifer prefers a more human measure.

Help people. Stay steady. Mean what you say.

And, whenever possible, remind them that the person standing in front of them is still just a person, too.

MORE: To order Standifer’s “The Be Great 90 Day Journal,” click here.