Assistant GM Jason Simmons brings Indiana roots, recruiting ties to Purdue

When Purdue football has needed to rebuild its roster, it has leaned heavily on the transfer portal.

Now, as the Boilermakers move deeper into the Barry Odom era, assistant general manager Jason Simmons believes the program is entering a different phase—one where high school recruiting can once again serve as the foundation.

And that’s where Simmons feels he can make a difference.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Simmons said of his role as assistant GM. “It’s helping and assisting Brandon (Lee), our GM, who is doing a phenomenal job with roster construction and managing everything that comes with it.”

After spending much of the past two decades coaching high school football in Indiana and building relationships across the state, Simmons returned to Purdue this offseason to help with recruiting, personnel evaluation, roster management and operations.

His mission is simple: find ways to add value.

“Whether it’s helping with recruiting, helping in personnel, managing and evaluating our roster, that’s really been my focus,” Simmons said. “Coming back, I’ve spent a lot of time learning people, processes and operations and understanding how we want to do things.”

Building Purdue’s Roster

One of the biggest changes Simmons has witnessed during his return is the evolution of roster construction itself.

At a time when college football programs must balance high school recruiting with transfer portal additions, Simmons sees both as essential pieces of the puzzle.

“You have to have an eye on both,” he said. “High school recruiting is going to continue to be the lifeblood of our program. I think it’s the lifeblood of every college football program.”

When Odom inherited Purdue’s roster in December 2024, however, there was little choice but to rely heavily on the portal.

“There were 28 players in Coach Odom’s first team meeting,” said Simmons. “You had to go in the portal or you couldn’t fill the roster.”

Now, after multiple recruiting cycles, Purdue has greater flexibility.

“We’re at a point where high school recruiting is becoming more important for us,” Simmons said. “You still use the transfer portal to fill holes and address areas where you can improve right away, but now we’re able to build a really good high school class while still identifying portal players who can help our roster.”

A Different Level

Simmons spent time as an assistant at Miami (Ohio) before first arriving at Purdue as an offensive analyst in 2024 under Ryan Walters and quickly discovered the difference between competing in the Mid-American Conference and the Big Ten.

“The volume is different,” said Simmons, who was elevated to offensive coordinator during the 2024 season in the wake of Graham Harrell’s firing.

Whether it’s facilities, support staff, resources or personnel, Simmons said everything operates on a larger scale.

“When you look at what the Big Ten has to offer right now, it’s a different level,” he said. “The volume of people helping you, the volume of resources you have, the facilities—everything is bigger.”

Why Purdue?

Simmons was retained by Odom as director of high school relations but he stepped away from Purdue prior to the 2025 season, a decision he said was driven by family, to be dean of students at Noblesville (Ind.) High School where he was the head coach from 2016-18.

“It was the right time for me to pour into our kids,” he said. “I was able to go watch our oldest play and spend more time with our family.”

But when conversations with Odom and Lee resurfaced, the 50-year-old Simmons saw an opportunity he couldn’t ignore and returned to Purdue this offseason.

“Coach Odom and Brandon were great to me,” Simmons said. “The opportunity to work with them in this role was really intriguing because it’s a role where I feel like I can add a lot of value.”

The chance to contribute to Purdue’s long-term roster strategy ultimately brought him back to West Lafayette.

Indiana Connections

Few people in Indiana football possess the network Simmons has built.

Over 22 years as a coach and leader within the Indiana Football Coaches Association, Simmons developed relationships with coaches in nearly every corner of the state.

Those connections could prove valuable as Purdue continues building recruiting pipelines throughout Indiana.

“I’ve always taken pride in finding ways to add value and leaving things better than I found them,” Simmons said.

Still, he knows relationships alone don’t land recruits.

“We have to identify players early,” he said. “We have to build relationships with them and give them a reason to come to Purdue.”

The relationships may open doors. The work still has to close them.

“Jason is an elite connector,” said Justin Faires of LIFT Sports who coached at Ben Davis when Simmons was leading the program. “He knows everyone involved in football in Indiana and really all over the MW. He treats people well and has great energy.

“Another major asset is he can identify issues within processes and create conversation and solutions for improvement. He is adept at creating strategy which drives a high level of function and success.”

Standing on the Shoulders of Others

Ask Simmons about the people who shaped his career and the list is lengthy.

Former coaches such as Randy Walker, Terry Hoeppner, Jack Glowik, Aaron Kromer and Dan Dalrymple all played significant roles in his development. So did longtime Indiana coaching figures Steve Stern, Bruce Scifres, Bob Tully, Dave Land and Bob Gaddis.

He also points to dozens of coaching colleagues across Indiana who became close friends and trusted advisors.

The common theme is gratitude.

“I’ve been blessed to be around a lot of great people,” Simmons said. “I’ve been able to steal something from all of them.”

Those lessons helped shape Simmons as a coach, recruiter and leader. They also helped prepare him for a role that barely existed a decade ago but is increasingly vital in modern college football.

As Purdue continues building its future under Odom, Simmons hopes his experience, relationships and perspective can help move the program forward.

His journey has been influenced by countless coaches, mentors and friends.

“It’s really a tapestry,” Simmons said, “of everyone I’ve been fortunate enough to work with and learn from over the years.”

More: Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel