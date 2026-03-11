Barry Odom honors Rondale Moore’s influence on and off field at Purdue

Barry Odom never coached Rondale Moore, but he knows all about him. The second-year Purdue boss saw Moore with his own two eyes.

It was 2018, and Odom stood on the east sideline of Ross-Ade Stadium as head coach of Missouri and was dazzled by Moore. Even before Mizzou showed up in West Lafayette, Odom was bracing to face Moore.

“(It) looks like he’s on fast forward,” Odom said leading up to the game.

Odom and the Tigers escaped with a harrowing 40-37 win after converting a walk-off field goal from 25 yards. Boiler QB David Blough threw for a school single-game record 572 yards. Moore was equally impressive.

In just his third college game, Moore caught 11 passes for 137 yards and a TD. Fans had gotten a preview of this in Moore’s debut vs. Northwestern two weeks earlier, when he set Purdue’s single-game all-purpose-yards record (313).

“No. 4 (Moore) is a really good player, and we didn’t do a very good job on him in coverage,” Odom said postgame. “We let him make some plays.”

Now, Moore has passed, taking his own life last month at 25 years old.

“There are a couple of benchmarks that anyone associated with Purdue thinks about,” Odom said about Moore this week. “You go through all the things this university stands for—there’s not one person I’ve met since I’ve been here that has said anything other than elite traits about what Rondale was.”

Odom was part of a Purdue contingent that attended Moore’s funeral last week in New Albany, Ind.

“We know what he was as a player, but the impact he had on so many … the stories I’ve heard now—signing autographs after a game or at fan day, and the line taking three hours because of the little kids and the impact he made,” said Odom.

“Then going back to his home for the funeral, listening to those stories, reaching out and talking to former players that were with him during that time—he made an impact in a positive, huge way on every single person that came in contact with him.”