Big 12 cornerback lands at Purdue
Purdue added to the secondary on Sunday morning, netting the commitment of Utah cornerback transfer Don Saunders.
Saunders comes from the Big 12, where he was a rotational cornerback for the Utes last season. In 166 snaps in eight games, Saunders had a 67.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 44.4% completion percentage.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Deuce Knight
Transfers within SEC
- 2New
LSU Tigers
Closing in on QB transfer
- 3
Dylan Raiola
Sets first visit
- 4
Eric Singleton
Prized commit sticking in SEC
- 5Trending
Transfer Portal Intel
Cam Coleman, Damon Wilson
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Prior to Utah, Saunders spent one season at Texas A&M, but played only 33 snaps.
Saunders began his career at Cal Poly, where he emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the FCS. As a sophomore, he had a 79.4 pass coverage grade, along with 17 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Purdue now adds another defensive back into the fold, with Saunders jumping on board. He joins fellow secondary imports Mister Clark and Jaden Mangham, to become the 17th member of the Boilermakers’ 2026 portal class.
More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel