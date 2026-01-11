Big 12 cornerback lands at Purdue

Purdue added to the secondary on Sunday morning, netting the commitment of Utah cornerback transfer Don Saunders.

Saunders comes from the Big 12, where he was a rotational cornerback for the Utes last season. In 166 snaps in eight games, Saunders had a 67.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade, while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 44.4% completion percentage.

Prior to Utah, Saunders spent one season at Texas A&M, but played only 33 snaps.

Saunders began his career at Cal Poly, where he emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the FCS. As a sophomore, he had a 79.4 pass coverage grade, along with 17 tackles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Purdue now adds another defensive back into the fold, with Saunders jumping on board. He joins fellow secondary imports Mister Clark and Jaden Mangham, to become the 17th member of the Boilermakers’ 2026 portal class.

More: Transfer tracker | Join the discussion on Knucklehead Central | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com for 50% off | Subscribe to GoldandBlack.com’s YouTube channel