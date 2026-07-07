Big Ten football stadium rankings: Nos. 12-10

Nothing is as electric as a college football stadium on a Saturday.

The pomp. The pageantry. The passion. It all oozes.

I have had the chance to attend games in all 18 Big Ten stadiums—as well as many others across the nation.

So, pick up your pom-pom and start shaking it. Here’s my ranking of Big Ten stadiums:

MORE Big Ten stadium ranks: 18-16 | 15-13

12 Northwestern, Ryan Field

What will $862 million buy you? A privately funded stadium that is deluxe to the max. It’s an intimate venue that sits 35,000. Bigger isn’t better. Nosebleed seats? There are none. But you will have to bring your own candelabra, brie and Pinot Noir.

A state-of-the-art canopy covers every single seat and there is a Wildcat Wall: A European soccer-style, safe-standing supporter section raked at a steep 33-degree angle for students. NU’s new digs were built on the footprint of the old stadium, tucked in the Evanston neighborhoods.

The place will be christened Oct. 2.

11 Illinois, Gies Memorial Stadium

This is a stately venue perched along Kirby Avenue that stands as a beacon. The columns are a classic touch for an historic stadium that has been spruced up over the years. And the tailgating scene rocks, with field and lots surrounding the edifice. Bottom line: Memorial Stadium reeks with collegiality and history. No doubt, Red Grange would approve.

10 UCLA, Rose Bowl

No football stadium has a better setting, nestled in the San Gabriel Mountains in southern California–where it never rains, right? The Rose Bowl is a sweeping bowl with a lush history wrapped in pageantry and pomp.

The problem? It rattles with emptiness during UCLA games. Plus, it’s almost 30 miles from the Westwood campus. That’s one reason why the Bruins would like to move to SoFi Stadium, which is about 13 miles away.