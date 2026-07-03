Big Ten football stadium rankings: Nos. 15-13

Nothing is as electric as a college football stadium on a Saturday.

The pomp. The pageantry. The passion. It all oozes.

I have had the chance to attend games in all 18 Big Ten stadiums—as well as many others across the nation.

So, pick up your pom-pom and start shaking it. Here’s my ranking of Big Ten stadiums, 15-13.

MORE Big Ten stadium ranks: 18-15

15 Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium

Practical. No-frills. Institutional. Smart. That’s Ross-Ade Stadium.

The old lady built into the side of a hill on the northern edge of campus gets the job done and checks all the boxes for the cell-phone-clipped-to-the-belt alums.

A $70 million facelift that began in 2001 made this a modern facility. The scoreboard is without peer—and so is the turf. Did you know Purdue is the only Big Ten school (pre-Pac 12 additions) that never has had artificial turf?

Tiller Tunnel was a nice addition, providing a dramatic entrance on game days with the Boilermaker Special (when functional) parked perched above. The south end zone student section is a nice touch.

And credit fans for continually showing up dreary Saturday after dreary Saturday. The place used to shoehorn in over 70,000 but capacity has been clipped to 61,441 over the years. That’s about right.

Fans can get loud. Will the support persist amid the inferno of failure that has engulfed the program?

Bottom line: Ross-Ade is a bit underrated. Yes, it lacks any standout or remarkable qualities. Physically intimidating? Hardly. Purdue did install a 160-football flagpole in the south end zone. So, look out!

14 Michigan State, Spartan Stadium

Double-decker on both sides, this venue can roar. And the opposition often hears it, with fans right on top of the action along the sidelines.

A series of renovations have taken place over the years to the over 100-year old stadium, which is on the edge of campus. The video boards are without peer. And, the venue looks good for its age, sitting near the banks of the Red Cedar River and seating 74,866. The brick facade is a nice touch.

Make sure you check out “The Spartan Walk” before you leave a surrounding area that has many good tailgating spots.

13 Minnesota, Huntington Bank Stadium

Just a delightful edifice that is perched on campus. It sure beats the off-campus tomb the Golden Gophers called home in downtown Minneapolis from 1982-2008: The Metrodome. Football in the elements is the only way it should be played. And the elements in the Twin Cities often make for some fun Saturday afternoons.

Opened in 2009, Huntington Bank holds 50,805, which is perfect. And, it’s on campus, with Dinkytown nearby. Even better. There really isn’t a bad seat in the house, with fans nestled near the sideline. If you can get in the tunnels, you’ll see a massive display of oars, in homage to P.J. Fleck’s “row the boat” mantra. If you look in the distance, you see the skyline of Minneapolis. Pretty cool.

A neat press box touch: There is always a seat reserved for iconic Twin Cities sportswriter Sid Hartman.