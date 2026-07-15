Big Ten football stadium rankings: Nos. 9-7

Nothing is as electric as a college football stadium on a Saturday.

The pomp. The pageantry. The passion. It all oozes.

I have had the chance to attend games in all 18 Big Ten stadiums—as well as many others across the nation.

So, pick up your pom-pom and start shaking it. Here’s my ranking of Big Ten stadiums:

MORE Big Ten stadium ranks: 18-16 | 15-13 | 12-10

9 USC, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

It doesn’t get more iconic than the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an ancient edifice that drips with history after opening in 1923. The southern California jewel has hosted everything from the Rams, Raiders and Super Bowls to the Olympics, World Series and Dodgers.

When the Trojans are rocking, the Coliseum–a national landmark–is rollicking with downtown LA on the horizon. And there never is a shortage of star power on the sidelines in a place that seats 77,500. If you close your eyes, you can still see James Garner hanging with the Raiders.

8 Iowa, Kinnick Stadium

There is no more intimate venue in the Big Ten–nor any louder, either.

Fans hug the sidelines, making matters insufferable for the opposition. And no stadium has a more touching tradition than Kinnick, where fans wave at the end of the first quarter to children in the nearby Iowa Children’s Hospital.

The buzz and food offerings along Melrose Avenue add spice to the environment.

Iowa’s football heaven is named for an Iowa player who won the 1939 Heisman and died in service during World War II. As a result, Kinnick Stadium is the only college football stadium named after a Heisman Trophy winner.

7 Oregon, Autzen Stadium

For years, Autzen was a sleepy stadium tucked in the northwest. Then, Oregon became a national power in the mid-1990s–thank you, Rich Brooks.

Ever since, Autzen Stadium has become a wall of sound. And the raucous party kicks off with the Oregon Duck riding onto the field on the back of a Harley Fat Boy. From there, the volume keeps getting cranked on a venue built in 1967 just north of the ambling Willamette River.