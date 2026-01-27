Big Ten grind ahead: Purdue’s 2026 schedule is set
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Spring ball starts...
No Purdue unit underwent more portal tumult than then offensive line. Among the five additions: Oklahoma State's Nuku Mafi. Mafi was a three-star...
Barry Odom believes in new Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. And that's all that matters. The last time Purdue fans saw Kane, he was part of...
Color second-year Purdue footballl coach Barry Odom a Ryan Browne believer. "I want to say, from as high of a mountain top as I can be on, I believe...
Purdue football coach Barry Odom met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss the Boilermakers' portal activity, coaching staff changes and...
The portal commitments for the secondary came fast and furious. When the dust settled, Purdue had landed six, including three safeties. And one of...
Bigger is better, right? At least that's what the Big Ten hopes. The conference took expansion to another level a few years ago when it grew its...
Purdue's need for pass rushers? It's yawning. Enter Keyshawn Burgos, an edge rusher from Virginia Tech whose boots are on the ground in West...
Few positions on the Purdue roster have as many questions as tight end. It's hoped UCF's Kylan Fox answers some of them. "Kylan Fox is a really good...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - DE1 Say "hello" to...
Purdue added what it hopes will be a key part of an overhauled secondary when it netted a commitment from Florida International cornerback Mister...
Purdue added what it hopes will be a key part of an overhauled wideout with a commitment from Iowa State's Xavier Townsend. He is one of four...
The Purdue staff added another new weapon to its wideout unit via the portal, securing a commitment from Jaylan Hornsby on Saturday. The 6-3,...
In our Jan. 17, 2026 edition, plenty of Purdue football talk with GoldandBlack.com's Tom Dienhart and Dub Jellison, plus On3.com's Steve Wiltfong....
Don't hold your breath waiting for Phase 2 of the Ross-Ade Stadium renovations. The tenor of the times--revenue sharing, NIL--seemingly has delayed...
Augmenting the offensive line is an offseason priority for Purdue, which already has inked four blockers from the portal. One of those: South...
Purdue has a cornerstone at linebacker in Charles Correa. Who will join him on the unit? Jojo Hayden has a good chance to be Correa's sidekick. The...
Three things learned. Two questions. One bold statement. It's The 3-2-1, a look at Purdue football. Three things learned 1 - Money, money, money...
