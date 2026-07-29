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Big Ten media days: Purdue's Barry Odom at the podium

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Tom Dienhart@TomDienhart1
07/29/26

CHICAGO — Purdue head coach Barry Odom will speak from the podium at noon ET on Wednesday, the second day of Big Ten media days.

The Boilermaker boss also will take questions on a side dais later today, along with Purdue players De’Nylon Morrissette, Charles Correa and Ryan Browne.

Click here to follow along during Odom’s address.

More coverage to come.

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